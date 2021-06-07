Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] Stock trading around $57.30 per share: What’s Next?

Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE: VZ] jumped around 0.32 points on Friday, while shares priced at $57.30 at the close of the session, up 0.56%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Verizon EVP & CTO Kyle Malady to speak at Wells Fargo conference June 7.

Kyle Malady, executive vice president and chief technology officer for Verizon (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ), is scheduled to speak at the virtual Wells Fargo Media Telco Day on Monday, June 7, at 9:30 a.m. ET. His remarks will be webcast, with access instructions available on Verizon’s Investor Relations website, www.verizon.com/about/investors/.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology, communications, information and entertainment products and services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $128.3 billion in 2020. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

Verizon Communications Inc. stock is now -2.47% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VZ Stock saw the intraday high of $57.37 and lowest of $56.90 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 61.95, which means current price is +6.45% above from all time high which was touched on 05/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 18.20M shares, VZ reached a trading volume of 11822432 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VZ shares is $60.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

MoffettNathanson have made an estimate for Verizon Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 27, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Verizon Communications Inc. stock. On December 02, 2020, analysts increased their price target for VZ shares from 59 to 66.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verizon Communications Inc. is set at 0.68, with the Price to Sales ratio for VZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.48. Price to Free Cash Flow for VZ in the course of the last twelve months was 15.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

How has VZ stock performed recently?

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.79. With this latest performance, VZ shares dropped by -2.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.74 for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 57.75, while it was recorded at 56.76 for the last single week of trading, and 58.15 for the last 200 days.

Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.28 and a Gross Margin at +47.06. Verizon Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.88.

Return on Total Capital for VZ is now 14.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.14. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.55, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.85. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 221.91. Additionally, VZ Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 68.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 208.09, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 64.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ] managed to generate an average of $134,652 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.42.Verizon Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Verizon Communications Inc. posted 1.18/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.15/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 2.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VZ. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Verizon Communications Inc. go to 2.92%.

Insider trade positions for Verizon Communications Inc. [VZ]

There are presently around $155,609 million, or 66.80% of VZ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VZ stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 320,963,030, which is approximately -1.53% of the company’s market cap and around 0.02% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 305,370,449 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $17.5 billion in VZ stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $9.16 billion in VZ stock with ownership of nearly -0.767% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verizon Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 1,621 institutional holders increased their position in Verizon Communications Inc. [NYSE:VZ] by around 105,692,616 shares. Additionally, 1,178 investors decreased positions by around 151,679,003 shares, while 180 investors held positions by with 2,458,315,139 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,715,686,758 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VZ stock had 154 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,383,846 shares, while 126 institutional investors sold positions of 14,950,405 shares during the same period.