UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Revenue clocked in at $196.60 million, up 236.27% YTD: What’s Next?

UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ: TIGR] price surged by 7.40 percent to reach at $1.84. The company report on May 25, 2021 that UP Fintech Client Accounts and Balances Hit Record High in Q1 2021.

UP Fintech Holding Limited (the “Company”, a NASDAQ-listed company under the ticker “TIGR”, and all of its subsidiaries and consolidated entities), a leading online brokerage firm, posted a strong earnings report for Q1 FY 2021. The firm saw record trading volume of $123.8 billion in the first quarter as demand for online securities trading continued to rise.

UP Fintech added 296K new client accounts in the first quarter of 2021, more than 3 times that of the first quarter of 2020. The total number of clients with deposits increased 180.4% year-over-year to 376K. Led by strong growth in the client base coupled with active engagement in the markets during the quarter, the total client account balance reached a record high of $21.4 billion in Q1.

A sum of 15673125 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 9.07M shares. UP Fintech Holding Limited shares reached a high of $28.38 and dropped to a low of $25.06 until finishing in the latest session at $26.70.

The one-year TIGR stock forecast points to a potential downside of -7.88. The average equity rating for TIGR stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIGR shares is $24.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIGR stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UP Fintech Holding Limited is set at 2.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIGR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.46.

TIGR Stock Performance Analysis:

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.27. With this latest performance, TIGR shares gained by 43.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 392.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 613.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIGR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.26 for UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.88, while it was recorded at 24.32 for the last single week of trading, and 13.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UP Fintech Holding Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.62 and a Gross Margin at +83.19. UP Fintech Holding Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +11.41.

Return on Total Capital for TIGR is now 10.11, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.08. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.06. Additionally, TIGR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.33. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.57, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] managed to generate an average of $20,500 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.09.UP Fintech Holding Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

UP Fintech Holding Limited [TIGR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $360 million, or 11.20% of TIGR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIGR stocks are: KERRISDALE ADVISERS, LLC with ownership of 1,557,647, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 8.66% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 1,507,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.24 million in TIGR stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $34.8 million in TIGR stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UP Fintech Holding Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in UP Fintech Holding Limited [NASDAQ:TIGR] by around 10,547,568 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 3,876,233 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 946,026 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 13,477,775 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIGR stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,336,477 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 753,999 shares during the same period.