Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] moved down -9.82: Why It’s Important

Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ: SURF] price plunged by -9.82 percent to reach at -$0.89. The company report on June 4, 2021 that SRF388, a First-in-Class IL-27 Antibody, Demonstrates Monotherapy Activity in Data Presented at American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting.

Preliminary Data for SRF617 Show Good Tolerability and Promise in Combination Approaches.

Company to Hold Webcast to Review Data from Ongoing SRF388 and SRF617 Phase 1 Clinical Studies on Friday, June 4th at 8:00 a.m. ET.

A sum of 2412030 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.64M shares. Surface Oncology Inc. shares reached a high of $9.37 and dropped to a low of $8.15 until finishing in the latest session at $8.17.

Guru’s Opinion on Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]:

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Surface Oncology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on September 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Surface Oncology Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Wedbush analysts kept a Outperform rating on SURF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Surface Oncology Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for SURF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55.

SURF Stock Performance Analysis:

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.11. With this latest performance, SURF shares gained by 12.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 76.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SURF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.37 for Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.83, while it was recorded at 8.84 for the last single week of trading, and 8.56 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Surface Oncology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.82. Surface Oncology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +47.03.

Return on Total Capital for SURF is now 42.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 42.65. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 55.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 34.02. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 31.63. Additionally, SURF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 24.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.69. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.33.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] managed to generate an average of $1,163,471 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 86.80 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Surface Oncology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.00 and a Current Ratio set at 12.00.

SURF Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Surface Oncology Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.48/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 8.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SURF.

Surface Oncology Inc. [SURF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $179 million, or 54.50% of SURF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SURF stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 4,069,255, which is approximately 60.056% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES IX, LLC, holding 2,945,453 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.06 million in SURF stocks shares; and ATLAS VENTURE ASSOCIATES XI, LLC, currently with $24.06 million in SURF stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Surface Oncology Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Surface Oncology Inc. [NASDAQ:SURF] by around 7,917,807 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 6,181,106 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 7,750,608 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 21,849,521 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SURF stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,405,184 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 4,388,530 shares during the same period.