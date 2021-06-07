SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock [SOFI] is 67.36% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ: SOFI] slipped around -1.86 points on Friday, while shares priced at $20.82 at the close of the session, down -8.20%.

SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock stock is now 67.36% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SOFI Stock saw the intraday high of $22.8707 and lowest of $20.00 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.26, which means current price is +76.44% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, SOFI reached a trading volume of 13380438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock [SOFI]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock is set at 1.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

How has SOFI stock performed recently?

SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock [SOFI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.20. With this latest performance, SOFI shares gained by 33.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 97.35% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SOFI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.22 for SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock [SOFI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.33, while it was recorded at 21.90 for the last single week of trading.

SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock [SOFI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Insider trade positions for SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock [SOFI]

There are presently around $343 million, or 23.30% of SOFI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SOFI stocks are: FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC with ownership of 3,600,018, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.12% of the total institutional ownership; GILDER GAGNON HOWE & CO LLC, holding 2,327,063 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48.45 million in SOFI stocks shares; and ATHANOR CAPITAL, LP, currently with $19.17 million in SOFI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

123 institutional holders increased their position in SoFi Technologies Inc. Common Stock [NASDAQ:SOFI] by around 15,358,986 shares. Additionally, 61 investors decreased positions by around 37,068,979 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 35,975,113 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,452,852 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SOFI stock had 105 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,955,262 shares, while 54 institutional investors sold positions of 35,047,959 shares during the same period.