Smart Sand Inc. [SND] is 91.86% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Smart Sand Inc. [NASDAQ: SND] jumped around 0.55 points on Friday, while shares priced at $3.30 at the close of the session, up 20.00%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Smart Sand, Inc. Wins Favorable Verdict in Dispute With U.S. Well Services, LLC.

Smart Sand, Inc. (NASDAQ: SND) (the “Company” or “Smart Sand”) announced that the Superior Court of the State of Delaware (the “Court”) issued a verdict in favor of Smart Sand in its lawsuit against U.S. Well Services, LLC (“U.S. Well”), a subsidiary of U.S. Well Services, Inc., following the trial that took place in December 2020. In the case, Smart Sand alleged, along with certain other related claims, that U.S. Well breached a multi-year contract under which Smart Sand supplied frac sand to U.S. Well, and claimed total damages of approximately $54 million. U.S. Well denied that it breached the contract and asserted counterclaims for the misuse of U.S. Well’s confidential information. U.S. Well abandoned its counterclaims after the trial.

The Court ruled that U.S. Well breached the long-term take-or-pay Master Product Purchase Agreement between the Company and U.S. Well by failing to purchase minimum required tonnages of frac sand. The Court directed the parties to submit a form of final judgment in favor of Smart Sand and against U.S. Well, which we expect will become publicly available by the end of June 2021.

Smart Sand Inc. stock is now 91.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SND Stock saw the intraday high of $4.16 and lowest of $2.7378 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 3.67, which means current price is +89.66% above from all time high which was touched on 06/04/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 243.66K shares, SND reached a trading volume of 6326813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SND shares is $2.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SND stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Smart Sand Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR raised their target price from $4.50 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on July 17, 2019, representing the official price target for Smart Sand Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $4.50, while B. Riley FBR analysts kept a Neutral rating on SND stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Smart Sand Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for SND stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for SND in the course of the last twelve months was 9.17 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.40.

Smart Sand Inc. [SND] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.91. With this latest performance, SND shares gained by 41.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 205.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SND stock in for the last two-week period is set at 82.13, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.19 for Smart Sand Inc. [SND]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.47, while it was recorded at 2.77 for the last single week of trading, and 2.04 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Smart Sand Inc. [SND] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.88 and a Gross Margin at +5.08. Smart Sand Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.02.

Return on Total Capital for SND is now -2.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.12. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.24, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.40. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Smart Sand Inc. [SND] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 21.97. Additionally, SND Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.49. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 17.13, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Smart Sand Inc. [SND] managed to generate an average of $166,465 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.82 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.30.Smart Sand Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.40 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Smart Sand Inc. posted 0.12/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.12/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SND. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Smart Sand Inc. go to -2.60%.

There are presently around $62 million, or 43.90% of SND stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SND stocks are: CLEARLAKE CAPITAL GROUP, L.P. with ownership of 10,920,445, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.40% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 1,417,508 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.68 million in SND stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.19 million in SND stock with ownership of nearly 2.077% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Smart Sand Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 26 institutional holders increased their position in Smart Sand Inc. [NASDAQ:SND] by around 1,045,645 shares. Additionally, 19 investors decreased positions by around 991,392 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 16,815,551 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 18,852,588 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SND stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 358,745 shares, while 7 institutional investors sold positions of 177,986 shares during the same period.