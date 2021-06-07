SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] gain 472.63% so far this year. What now?

SemiLEDs Corporation [NASDAQ: LEDS] price surged by 35.76 percent to reach at $5.4. The company report on April 9, 2021 that SemiLEDs Reports Second Quarter Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ: LEDS), “SemiLEDs” or the “Company,” a developer and manufacturer of LED chips and LED components, announced its financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021, ended February 28, 2021.

Revenue for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $1.2 million, compared to $719 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. GAAP net loss attributable to SemiLEDs stockholders for the second quarter of fiscal 2021 was $255 thousand, compared to a loss of $697 thousand in the first quarter of fiscal 2021, or a net loss of $0.06 per diluted share, compared to a net loss of $0.17 per diluted share for the first quarter of fiscal 2021. In the second quarter, we shut down our manufacturing production for two weeks due to the Chinese New Year holiday.

A sum of 47252773 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 6.36M shares. SemiLEDs Corporation shares reached a high of $28.80 and dropped to a low of $18.10 until finishing in the latest session at $20.50.

Guru’s Opinion on SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]:

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for SemiLEDs Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 08, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2011, representing the official price target for SemiLEDs Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $14, while Barclays Capital kept a Equal Weight rating on LEDS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SemiLEDs Corporation is set at 3.63, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEDS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 52.56, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

LEDS Stock Performance Analysis:

SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 114.88. With this latest performance, LEDS shares gained by 272.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 567.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 611.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEDS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 77.65 for SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 15.02 for the last single week of trading, and 4.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into SemiLEDs Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] shares currently have an operating margin of -45.42 and a Gross Margin at +26.20. SemiLEDs Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.97.

Return on Total Capital for LEDS is now -28.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -8.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -25.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 329.98. Additionally, LEDS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 76.74, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 57.08. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] managed to generate an average of -$4,185 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.SemiLEDs Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

LEDS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEDS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SemiLEDs Corporation go to 50.00%.

SemiLEDs Corporation [LEDS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 7.70% of LEDS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEDS stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 253,059, which is approximately 18.865% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC, holding 19,797 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.41 million in LEDS stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.4 million in LEDS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SemiLEDs Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 4 institutional holders increased their position in SemiLEDs Corporation [NASDAQ:LEDS] by around 80,608 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 500 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 224,656 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 305,764 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEDS stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 40,445 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 500 shares during the same period.