Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] moved up 22.37: Why It’s Important

Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX: RHE] closed the trading session at $14.66 on 06/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.56, while the highest price level was $18.27. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Regional Health Properties, Inc. Announces Filing of Registration Statement for Proposed Exchange Offer.

Regional Health Properties, Inc. (NYSE American: RHE) (NYSE American: RHEpA) (“RHE” or the “Company”), a self-managed healthcare real estate investment company that invests primarily in real estate purposed for senior living and long-term care, announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form S-4 (the “Registration Statement”) with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) relating to its proposed offer to exchange (the “Exchange Offer”) any and all of the outstanding shares of its 10.875% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Shares (the “Series A Preferred Stock”) for newly issued common stock of the Company, no par value (the “Common Stock”), and may file amendments thereto. In exchange for each share of Series A Preferred Stock properly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) in the Exchange Offer and accepted by the Company, participating holders of Series A Preferred Stock will receive 0.5 shares of Common Stock.

In connection with the Exchange Offer, the Company will also be soliciting proxies of the holders of the Series A Preferred Stock and holders of Common Stock to approve certain amendments to the Company’s Amended and Restated Articles of Incorporation and related matters (the “Proposals”). Consummation of the Exchange Offer is conditioned on the approval of the Proposals.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 309.50 percent and weekly performance of 13.82 percent. The stock has been moved at 864.47 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -24.78 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 189.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.10M shares, RHE reached to a volume of 7403660 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Regional Health Properties Inc. is set at 3.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for RHE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for RHE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.82. With this latest performance, RHE shares dropped by -24.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 864.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 890.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RHE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.31 for Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.19, while it was recorded at 12.54 for the last single week of trading, and 4.52 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.05 and a Gross Margin at +39.27. Regional Health Properties Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -3.44.

Return on Total Capital for RHE is now 2.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.63. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.54. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 813.43. Additionally, RHE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 89.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 83.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Regional Health Properties Inc. [RHE] managed to generate an average of -$37,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Regional Health Properties Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

There are presently around $2 million, or 12.10% of RHE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RHE stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 80,100, which is approximately 124.37% of the company’s market cap and around 10.58% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 36,697 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in RHE stocks shares; and CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, currently with $0.27 million in RHE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Regional Health Properties Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 5 institutional holders increased their position in Regional Health Properties Inc. [AMEX:RHE] by around 63,059 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 1,642 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 73,891 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 138,592 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RHE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 18,658 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.