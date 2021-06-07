Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] moved up 16.08: Why It’s Important

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PSTI] gained 16.08% on the last trading session, reaching $4.26 price per share at the time. The company report on May 25, 2021 that Pluristem to Receive €20M Non-Dilutive Funding from the European Investment Bank.

First tranche of funding is to be distributed as biotech innovator meets a key milestone in previously announced €50 million agreement.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq:PSTI) (TASE:PSTI), a leading biotechnology company, announced the receipt of a “Disbursement Offer” in the amount of €20 million (approximately $24 million) from the European Investment Bank (EIB). This disbursement – the first of three tranches of funding – reflects that Pluristem has achieved a key milestone in a previously announced €50 million non-dilutive financing agreement. Pursuant to the EIB agreement, Pluristem expects to receive the first tranche of funds during June 2021.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. represents 29.62 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $116.51 million with the latest information. PSTI stock price has been found in the range of $3.65 to $4.41.

If compared to the average trading volume of 425.90K shares, PSTI reached a trading volume of 3767799 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2020, representing the official price target for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on PSTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.27 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.73.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.39. With this latest performance, PSTI shares gained by 6.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -59.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.04 for Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.21, while it was recorded at 3.83 for the last single week of trading, and 7.37 for the last 200 days.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -128156.52 and a Gross Margin at -6726.09. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -126747.83.

Return on Total Capital for PSTI is now -74.15, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -74.28. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -74.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -60.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.83. Additionally, PSTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI] managed to generate an average of -$199,671 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Pluristem Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.00 and a Current Ratio set at 5.00.

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. posted -0.32/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.36/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 11.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PSTI.

An analysis of insider ownership at Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [PSTI]

There are presently around $26 million, or 20.70% of PSTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PSTI stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 3,589,322, which is approximately -9.346% of the company’s market cap and around 9.80% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 330,700 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.41 million in PSTI stocks shares; and NIA IMPACT ADVISORS, LLC, currently with $1.23 million in PSTI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 33 institutional holders increased their position in Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:PSTI] by around 1,872,500 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 621,339 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 3,726,764 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,220,603 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSTI stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,347,475 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 70,994 shares during the same period.