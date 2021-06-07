Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] is 3.21% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE: PBR] gained 2.75% or 0.31 points to close at $11.59 with a heavy trading volume of 57116703 shares. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Petrobras Announces Offering Of U.S. Dollar-Denominated Global Notes And Commencement Of Cash Tender Offers.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (“Petrobras”) (NYSE: PBR) announces that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Petrobras Global Finance B.V. (“PGF”), has commenced (i) an offering of U.S. dollar-denominated global notes in the international capital markets (the “New Notes”), subject to market and other conditions (the “New Notes Offering”), and (ii) cash tender offers to purchase any and all of certain of its outstanding U.S. dollar-denominated notes (the “Tender Notes” and such offers, the “Tender Offers”).

New Notes Offering.

It opened the trading session at $11.35, the shares rose to $11.62 and dropped to $11.2801, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for PBR points out that the company has recorded 13.74% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -88.46% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 34.99M shares, PBR reached to a volume of 57116703 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PBR shares is $11.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10.30, while Goldman analysts kept a Neutral rating on PBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for PBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for PBR in the course of the last twelve months was 3.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for PBR stock

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.98. With this latest performance, PBR shares gained by 33.53% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.74% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 32.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 80.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.13 for Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.96, while it was recorded at 11.00 for the last single week of trading, and 9.01 for the last 200 days.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] shares currently have an operating margin of +31.65 and a Gross Margin at +41.60. Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Total Capital for PBR is now 12.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.13. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.35, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.74. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 127.28. Additionally, PBR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.00, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 39.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.63, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR] managed to generate an average of $144,913 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.06 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras posted -1.49/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.06/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -2,583.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PBR.

An analysis of insider ownership at Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [PBR]

There are presently around $6,825 million, or 17.00% of PBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PBR stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 78,319,014, which is approximately 48.813% of the company’s market cap and around 39.80% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 49,732,594 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $576.4 million in PBR stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $435.66 million in PBR stock with ownership of nearly -4.53% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 156 institutional holders increased their position in Petroleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras [NYSE:PBR] by around 169,539,389 shares. Additionally, 148 investors decreased positions by around 238,233,159 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 181,107,745 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 588,880,293 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PBR stock had 66 new institutional investments in for a total of 53,401,458 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 61,596,219 shares during the same period.