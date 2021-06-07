Market cap of Schlumberger Limited [SLB] reaches 51.07B – now what?

Schlumberger Limited [NYSE: SLB] closed the trading session at $36.42 on 06/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $35.565, while the highest price level was $36.87. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Schlumberger Announces Enterprise-Scale Deployment of Advanced Digital Solutions for PETRONAS, Enabled by the DELFI Environment.

Advanced digital solutions integrated with the Open Subsurface Data Universe (OSDU) Data Platform to accelerate field development planning and optimize production performance.

Schlumberger announced an enterprise-scale deployment of advanced digital solutions for PETRONAS enabled by the DELFI* cognitive E&P environment and integrated with the OSDU™ Data Platform. These digital solutions will enable PETRONAS to accelerate its field development planning and optimize production performance of its assets.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 66.83 percent and weekly performance of 16.21 percent. The stock has been moved at 68.30 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 20.04 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.28 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 13.95M shares, SLB reached to a volume of 13731273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLB shares is $31.14 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLB stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Schlumberger Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Schlumberger Limited stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $27 to $31, while BofA Securities kept a Buy rating on SLB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Schlumberger Limited is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.08. Price to Free Cash Flow for SLB in the course of the last twelve months was 105.08 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.21. With this latest performance, SLB shares gained by 20.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.84 for Schlumberger Limited [SLB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.37, while it was recorded at 34.53 for the last single week of trading, and 23.44 for the last 200 days.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Schlumberger Limited [SLB] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.07 and a Gross Margin at +9.08. Schlumberger Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.57.

Return on Total Capital for SLB is now 3.36, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -58.71, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 148.26. Additionally, SLB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.72, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.18. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 56.06.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Schlumberger Limited [SLB] managed to generate an average of -$122,302 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.48.Schlumberger Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Schlumberger Limited [SLB] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Schlumberger Limited posted 0.05/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.01/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 600.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Schlumberger Limited go to 49.60%.

Schlumberger Limited [SLB]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $38,708 million, or 77.90% of SLB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLB stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 118,679,246, which is approximately 2.892% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 109,407,465 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.98 billion in SLB stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $3.19 billion in SLB stock with ownership of nearly 8.348% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Schlumberger Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 515 institutional holders increased their position in Schlumberger Limited [NYSE:SLB] by around 125,636,449 shares. Additionally, 521 investors decreased positions by around 121,696,869 shares, while 169 investors held positions by with 815,482,455 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,062,815,773 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLB stock had 153 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,349,586 shares, while 95 institutional investors sold positions of 11,861,764 shares during the same period.