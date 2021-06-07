Market cap of Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] reaches 37.76M – now what?

Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ: IMTE] price surged by 16.22 percent to reach at $0.67. The company report on March 26, 2021 that Integrated Media Technology Limited Announces Greifenberg Capital on Bloomberg Radio, New York.

Integrated Media Technology Limited (“IMTE”) announces Greifenberg Capital Limited (“Greifenberg”), the recently formed financial research subsidiary of IMTE, made its first public appearance on March 25, 2021 8:08pm New York time when Chief Exective Officer and Head of China macroeconomics and policy research at Grefenberg, Uwe Parpart (“Mr. Parpart”), was interviewed on the Daybreak Asia Bloomberg Radio show.

Here’s the link to the interview: https://www.bloomberg.com/news/audio/2021-03-26/uwe-parpart-on-the-markets-radio.

A sum of 5286847 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.67M shares. Integrated Media Technology Limited shares reached a high of $5.75 and dropped to a low of $4.13 until finishing in the latest session at $4.80.

Guru’s Opinion on Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Integrated Media Technology Limited is set at 0.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 21.64.

IMTE Stock Performance Analysis:

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.70. With this latest performance, IMTE shares gained by 10.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.35, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.04 for Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.59, while it was recorded at 4.33 for the last single week of trading, and 4.42 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Integrated Media Technology Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] shares currently have an operating margin of -357.16 and a Gross Margin at -176.40. Integrated Media Technology Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -575.14.

Return on Total Capital for IMTE is now -66.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -674.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -557,603.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -57.52. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 186.57. Additionally, IMTE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 65.10, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.70. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 139.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 48.62.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] managed to generate an average of -$460,520 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.52 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.10.

Integrated Media Technology Limited [IMTE] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $0 million, or 8.75% of IMTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IMTE stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 19,077, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 40.75% of the total institutional ownership; GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, holding 10,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $48000.0 in IMTE stocks shares; and TOWER RESEARCH CAPITAL LLC (TRC), currently with $8000.0 in IMTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Integrated Media Technology Limited [NASDAQ:IMTE] by around 30,832 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 44,118 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 44,118 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 30,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IMTE stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,832 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 44,118 shares during the same period.