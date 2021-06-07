Market Analysts see Resonant Inc. [RESN] gaining to $2.20. Time to buy?

Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ: RESN] closed the trading session at $4.07 on 06/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $3.27, while the highest price level was $4.14. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Resonant to Present at Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Resonant Inc. (NASDAQ: RESN), a provider of radio frequency (RF) filter solutions developed on a robust intellectual property platform, designed to connect People and Things, announced that management will present at the LD Micro Invitational XI investor conference taking place virtually June 8-10, 2021, as well as the Lytham Partners Summer Investor Conference taking place virtually June 14-16, 2021, and the East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference, taking place virtually June 16-17.

Resonant management is scheduled to host a virtual presentation to investors during the event as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 53.58 percent and weekly performance of 19.35 percent. The stock has been moved at 85.84 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 36.58 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -2.40 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.27M shares, RESN reached to a volume of 5825725 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Resonant Inc. [RESN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RESN shares is $6.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RESN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Resonant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum dropped their target price from $5 to $4. The new note on the price target was released on May 09, 2019, representing the official price target for Resonant Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Resonant Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for RESN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 61.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.00.

RESN stock trade performance evaluation

Resonant Inc. [RESN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.35. With this latest performance, RESN shares gained by 36.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.84% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RESN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.39, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.80 for Resonant Inc. [RESN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.46, while it was recorded at 3.43 for the last single week of trading, and 3.53 for the last 200 days.

Resonant Inc. [RESN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Resonant Inc. [RESN] shares currently have an operating margin of -888.73. Resonant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -899.18.

Return on Total Capital for RESN is now -140.51, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -147.10. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -163.26, with Return on Assets sitting at -111.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.95. Additionally, RESN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 9.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.62. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.04, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.40.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Resonant Inc. [RESN] managed to generate an average of -$424,090 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 22.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.12.Resonant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.20 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Resonant Inc. [RESN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Resonant Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.12/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RESN.

Resonant Inc. [RESN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $72 million, or 32.70% of RESN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RESN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,345,300, which is approximately 15.67% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; AWM INVESTMENT COMPANY, INC., holding 2,686,785 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.94 million in RESN stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $9.34 million in RESN stock with ownership of nearly 5.867% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Resonant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Resonant Inc. [NASDAQ:RESN] by around 4,064,922 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 3,593,171 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 10,010,398 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 17,668,491 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RESN stock had 28 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,492,005 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 1,115,076 shares during the same period.