Market Analysts see MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gaining to $310. Time to buy?

MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ: MDB] jumped around 44.12 points on Friday, while shares priced at $315.27 at the close of the session, up 16.27%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that MongoDB, Inc. Announces First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Financial Results.

First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Total Revenue of $181.6 million, up 39% Year-over-Year.

Continued Strong Customer Growth with Over 26,800 Customers as of April 30, 2021.

MongoDB Inc. stock is now -12.19% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. MDB Stock saw the intraday high of $318.77 and lowest of $285.46 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 428.96, which means current price is +32.46% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 881.67K shares, MDB reached a trading volume of 3279952 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about MongoDB Inc. [MDB]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MDB shares is $375.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MDB stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for MongoDB Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Mizuho raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 13, 2021, representing the official price target for MongoDB Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $325, while UBS analysts kept a Neutral rating on MDB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MongoDB Inc. is set at 15.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for MDB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 26.24.

How has MDB stock performed recently?

MongoDB Inc. [MDB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.10. With this latest performance, MDB shares gained by 15.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 43.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MDB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.34, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.01 for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 286.55, while it was recorded at 291.14 for the last single week of trading, and 295.57 for the last 200 days.

MongoDB Inc. [MDB]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MongoDB Inc. [MDB] shares currently have an operating margin of -35.45 and a Gross Margin at +68.57. MongoDB Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.22.

Return on Total Capital for MDB is now -19.86, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -25.52. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -686.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -19.51. Additionally, MDB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 100.48, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MongoDB Inc. [MDB] managed to generate an average of -$105,137 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.43.MongoDB Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings analysis for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, MongoDB Inc. posted -0.22/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.39/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 43.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MDB.

Insider trade positions for MongoDB Inc. [MDB]

There are presently around $16,807 million, or 86.70% of MDB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MDB stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 7,459,737, which is approximately 1.068% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 5,228,520 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.65 billion in MDB stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.57 billion in MDB stock with ownership of nearly 4.971% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MongoDB Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 268 institutional holders increased their position in MongoDB Inc. [NASDAQ:MDB] by around 5,873,621 shares. Additionally, 193 investors decreased positions by around 5,241,564 shares, while 52 investors held positions by with 42,195,217 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 53,310,402 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MDB stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,031,984 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 843,327 shares during the same period.