Koss Corporation [KOSS] moved down -12.59: Why It’s Important

Koss Corporation [NASDAQ: KOSS] plunged by -$3.88 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $31.6381 during the day while it closed the day at $26.95. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Koss Corp. Releases Third Quarter Results.

Koss Corporation (NASDAQ SYMBOL: KOSS), the U.S. based high-fidelity headphone company, has reported its third quarter results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021.

Sales for the third quarter were $3,987,452, which is a 16.7% decrease from sales of $4,789,441 for the same three month period one year ago. The three month net loss was $474,168, compared to a net loss of $97,373 for the third quarter last year. Diluted and basic loss per common share for the quarter was $0.06 compared to a loss per common share of $0.01 for the same three month period one year ago.

Koss Corporation stock has also gained 18.10% of its value over the past 7 days. However, KOSS stock has inclined by 82.34% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 862.50% and gained 683.43% year-on date.

The market cap for KOSS stock reached $262.49 million, with 8.10 million shares outstanding and 2.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.96M shares, KOSS reached a trading volume of 3443977 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Koss Corporation is set at 4.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for KOSS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 11.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.62. Price to Free Cash Flow for KOSS in the course of the last twelve months was 656.23 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.20.

Koss Corporation [KOSS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.10. With this latest performance, KOSS shares gained by 57.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 862.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2284.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KOSS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.45 for Koss Corporation [KOSS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.45, while it was recorded at 29.14 for the last single week of trading, and 11.00 for the last 200 days.

Koss Corporation [KOSS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Koss Corporation [KOSS] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.64 and a Gross Margin at +30.92. Koss Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2.54.

Return on Total Capital for KOSS is now -2.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -2.65. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.08, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Koss Corporation [KOSS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.38. Additionally, KOSS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 13.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 15.21, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 12.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Koss Corporation [KOSS] managed to generate an average of -$12,584 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Koss Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.90.

Koss Corporation [KOSS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $15 million, or 7.50% of KOSS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KOSS stocks are: DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP with ownership of 150,400, which is approximately -1.314% of the company’s market cap and around 21.00% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 120,251 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.24 million in KOSS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.27 million in KOSS stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Koss Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 18 institutional holders increased their position in Koss Corporation [NASDAQ:KOSS] by around 376,626 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 429,097 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 249,858 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 555,865 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KOSS stock had 16 new institutional investments in for a total of 376,524 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 327,484 shares during the same period.