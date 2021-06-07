H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP] – find out why.

Loop Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: LOOP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 17.83% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 23.33%. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Loop Industries Provides Commercialization Update and Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results.

CONVERSION OF PILOT PLANT INTO INFINITE LOOP™ DEMONSTRATION AND TRAINING FACILITY.

OBTAINED NO-OBJECTION LETTER FROM THE FDA.

Over the last 12 months, LOOP stock rose by 25.46%. The one-year Loop Industries Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.31. The average equity rating for LOOP stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $418.80 million, with 42.39 million shares outstanding and 15.61 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 132.44K shares, LOOP stock reached a trading volume of 1109093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOOP shares is $16.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOOP stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Loop Industries Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 14, 2019, representing the official price target for Loop Industries Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $12, while H.C. Wainwright analysts kept a Buy rating on LOOP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Loop Industries Inc. is set at 0.67 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.98.

LOOP Stock Performance Analysis:

Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.33. With this latest performance, LOOP shares gained by 42.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 42.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOOP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.97 for Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.49, while it was recorded at 9.90 for the last single week of trading, and 9.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Loop Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -84.29.

Loop Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

LOOP Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Loop Industries Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.1/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOOP.

Loop Industries Inc. [LOOP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $65 million, or 15.30% of LOOP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LOOP stocks are: HANDELSBANKEN FONDER AB with ownership of 2,252,148, which is approximately 3.683% of the company’s market cap and around 63.23% of the total institutional ownership; CREATIVE PLANNING, holding 821,367 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $9.55 million in LOOP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $3.71 million in LOOP stock with ownership of nearly 18.052% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Loop Industries Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Loop Industries Inc. [NASDAQ:LOOP] by around 590,696 shares. Additionally, 16 investors decreased positions by around 916,176 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,075,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,582,343 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LOOP stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 369,205 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 155,865 shares during the same period.