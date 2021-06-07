H.C. Wainwright slashes price target on Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] – find out why.

Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ: FTEK] jumped around 0.78 points on Friday, while shares priced at $2.93 at the close of the session, up 36.28%. The company report on May 14, 2021 that Fuel Tech Announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

Fuel Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FTEK) (or “the Company”), a technology company providing advanced engineering solutions for the optimization of combustion systems, emissions control and water treatment in utility and industrial applications, announced that in order to facilitate stockholder participation for its Annual Meeting of Stockholders to be held May 20, 2021, the Company will host a conference call for those wishing to listen in. Interested parties may call into the annual meeting by using the dial-in information shown below. However, the Company expects that the meeting will be briefer than normal and be limited to the items to be voted on at the annual meeting. The Company does not intend to have management make a presentation.

Additional information regarding the annual meeting including the proposals to be voted on can be found in the Company’s proxy statement on Schedule 14A, which was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on March 26, 2021. A copy may be obtained free of charge at www.sec.gov.

Fuel Tech Inc. stock is now -24.48% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FTEK Stock saw the intraday high of $3.22 and lowest of $2.1554 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.04, which means current price is +77.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/26/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.30M shares, FTEK reached a trading volume of 11507860 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]?

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Fuel Tech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 13, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Brean Murray raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2012, representing the official price target for Fuel Tech Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6.50 to $8, while Avondale kept a Mkt Outperform rating on FTEK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fuel Tech Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for FTEK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.61.

How has FTEK stock performed recently?

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 43.63. With this latest performance, FTEK shares gained by 38.21% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 276.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FTEK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.82 for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.31 for the last single week of trading, and 2.70 for the last 200 days.

Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] shares currently have an operating margin of -18.35 and a Gross Margin at +47.18. Fuel Tech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.97.

Return on Total Capital for FTEK is now -16.10, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -16.79. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -17.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -13.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.07. Additionally, FTEK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.32, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.71. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.40, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.70.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK] managed to generate an average of -$58,603 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.31 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.72.Fuel Tech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.80 and a Current Ratio set at 10.90.

Earnings analysis for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Fuel Tech Inc. posted -0.1/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.08/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -25.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FTEK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fuel Tech Inc. go to 12.10%.

Insider trade positions for Fuel Tech Inc. [FTEK]

There are presently around $23 million, or 26.40% of FTEK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FTEK stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 1,310,665, which is approximately -10.642% of the company’s market cap and around 15.40% of the total institutional ownership; CVI HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 1,162,228 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.4 million in FTEK stocks shares; and GRACE & WHITE INC /NY, currently with $2.83 million in FTEK stock with ownership of nearly -0.36% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Fuel Tech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in Fuel Tech Inc. [NASDAQ:FTEK] by around 3,430,620 shares. Additionally, 9 investors decreased positions by around 214,966 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 4,307,322 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 7,952,908 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FTEK stock had 17 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,215,011 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 37,241 shares during the same period.