For Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR], Analyst sees a rise to $23. What next?

Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE: PLTR] surged by $0.4 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.49 during the day while it closed the day at $24.03. The company report on May 28, 2021 that Palantir Awarded $111m Contract to Provide Mission Command Platform for the United States Special Operations Command.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) announced it had been selected by the United States Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to continue its work as their enterprise data management and AI-enabled mission command platform as part of the Mission Command System/Common Operational Picture program. The contract is valued at a total of $111 million, inclusive of options, with $52.5 million executed upon award. The total contract includes a base year and one option year.

Palantir’s platform has been used by USSOCOM in real-time mission operations to interoperate with other components of the global situational awareness architecture since 2016. Palantir’s software is designed to aggregate disparate and siloed data sources to enable the best possible data-driven decision-making, making Palantir uniquely suited to provide a platform to support unity of effort and enhance high impact decision-making across warfighting functions.

Palantir Technologies Inc. stock has also gained 5.86% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLTR stock has inclined by 0.33% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 6.75% and gained 2.04% year-on date.

The market cap for PLTR stock reached $44.35 billion, with 1.82 billion shares outstanding and 1.66 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 66.06M shares, PLTR reached a trading volume of 42339847 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PLTR shares is $22.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PLTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Palantir Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Underperform. The new note on the price target was released on March 16, 2021, representing the official price target for Palantir Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $13 to $34, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on PLTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Palantir Technologies Inc. is set at 1.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for PLTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 24.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.27.

PLTR stock trade performance evaluation

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.86. With this latest performance, PLTR shares gained by 13.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.75% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.28, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.58 for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.23, while it was recorded at 23.62 for the last single week of trading.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -107.41 and a Gross Margin at +67.74. Palantir Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -107.25.

Return on Total Capital for PLTR is now -93.07, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.01. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -140.42, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.01. Additionally, PLTR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 16.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 28.10, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 21.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] managed to generate an average of -$480,473 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.54 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Palantir Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Palantir Technologies Inc. go to 49.39%.

Palantir Technologies Inc. [PLTR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,675 million, or 16.90% of PLTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of PLTR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,302,593, which is approximately 23.154% of the company’s market cap and around 1.20% of the total institutional ownership; FOUNDERS FUND ILL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 22,120,875 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $531.57 million in PLTR stocks shares; and FOUNDERS FUND II MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $511.9 million in PLTR stock with ownership of nearly 51508.518% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 507 institutional holders increased their position in Palantir Technologies Inc. [NYSE:PLTR] by around 220,665,790 shares. Additionally, 142 investors decreased positions by around 194,518,934 shares, while 32 investors held positions by with 95,790,486 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 319,394,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PLTR stock had 288 new institutional investments in for a total of 104,079,868 shares, while 70 institutional investors sold positions of 80,395,152 shares during the same period.