For JOANN Inc. [JOAN], Analyst sees a rise to $16. What next?

JOANN Inc. [NASDAQ: JOAN] traded at a high on 06/04/21, posting a 18.99 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $16.92. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Joann Announces First Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Results.

Strong top line performance and significant expansion of gross margin.

Revenue and total comparable sales both increased 15.0% over the same period last year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1792956 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of JOANN Inc. stands at 7.49% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.34%.

The market cap for JOAN stock reached $576.13 million, with 38.38 million shares outstanding and 11.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 558.61K shares, JOAN reached a trading volume of 1792956 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about JOANN Inc. [JOAN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JOAN shares is $17.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JOAN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for JOANN Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 07, 2021, representing the official price target for JOANN Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on JOAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JOANN Inc. is set at 0.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for JOAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.81, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.67.

How has JOAN stock performed recently?

JOANN Inc. [JOAN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.10.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JOAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.43 for JOANN Inc. [JOAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 12.71, while it was recorded at 14.53 for the last single week of trading.

JOANN Inc. [JOAN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

JOANN Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for JOANN Inc. [JOAN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JOANN Inc. go to -6.59%.

Insider trade positions for JOANN Inc. [JOAN]

There are presently around $759 million, or 98.96% of JOAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JOAN stocks are: LEONARD GREEN & PARTNERS, L.P. with ownership of 33,091,191, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS, holding 2,056,250 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34.79 million in JOAN stocks shares; and HOOD RIVER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $20.71 million in JOAN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

43 institutional holders increased their position in JOANN Inc. [NASDAQ:JOAN] by around 44,862,513 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 0 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,862,513 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JOAN stock had 43 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,862,513 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.