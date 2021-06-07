For Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN], Analyst sees a rise to $15. What next?

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ: HBAN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.20% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.14%. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Targa Resources & Envestnet Set to Join S&P MidCap 400.

S&P Dow Jones Indices will make the following changes to the S&P MidCap 400 effective prior to the opening of trading on Wednesday, June 9:.

Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will replace CoreLogic Inc. (NYSE:CLGX). Stone Point Capital and Insight Partners are acquiring CoreLogic in a deal expected to be completed soon pending final closing conditions.

Over the last 12 months, HBAN stock rose by 49.28%. The one-year Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.97. The average equity rating for HBAN stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $16.11 billion, with 1.02 billion shares outstanding and 1.01 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.02M shares, HBAN stock reached a trading volume of 14761273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBAN shares is $17.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBAN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 17, 2020, representing the official price target for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $11 to $16.50, while JP Morgan kept a Overweight rating on HBAN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated is set at 0.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBAN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.55. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.69.

HBAN Stock Performance Analysis:

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.14. With this latest performance, HBAN shares gained by 0.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.82% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 49.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBAN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.69 for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.71, while it was recorded at 15.85 for the last single week of trading, and 13.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Huntington Bancshares Incorporated Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.41. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.11.

Return on Total Capital for HBAN is now 1.41, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 67.38. Additionally, HBAN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 61.68, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 30.64.

HBAN Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Huntington Bancshares Incorporated posted 0.13/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.04/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 225.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBAN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated go to -2.15%.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [HBAN] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $12,872 million, or 84.50% of HBAN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBAN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 112,955,576, which is approximately -0.301% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 87,964,831 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.37 billion in HBAN stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $931.08 million in HBAN stock with ownership of nearly 149.889% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 324 institutional holders increased their position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated [NASDAQ:HBAN] by around 87,818,928 shares. Additionally, 313 investors decreased positions by around 39,964,582 shares, while 122 investors held positions by with 695,753,471 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 823,536,981 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBAN stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,825,747 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 2,428,862 shares during the same period.