Express Inc. [EXPR] Is Currently -5.73 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

Express Inc. [NYSE: EXPR] traded at a low on 06/04/21, posting a -5.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.94. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Express, Inc. Announces At-The-Market Equity Offering Program.

Fashion apparel retailer Express, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE:EXPR), announced that it has filed a prospectus supplement with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”), under which it may offer and sell up to 15 million shares of its common stock from time to time through an “at-the-market” or ATM equity offering program (the “ATM Offering”).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 14947176 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Express Inc. stands at 21.93% while the volatility over the past one month is 14.99%.

The market cap for EXPR stock reached $347.18 million, with 65.20 million shares outstanding and 64.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 15.04M shares, EXPR reached a trading volume of 14947176 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Express Inc. [EXPR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPR shares is $4.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Express Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley FBR Inc. raised their target price from $7 to $9. The new note on the price target was released on November 30, 2017, representing the official price target for Express Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $6, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on EXPR stock. On June 02, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for EXPR shares from 8 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Express Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.29.

How has EXPR stock performed recently?

Express Inc. [EXPR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.70. With this latest performance, EXPR shares gained by 41.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 212.66% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 161.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.33, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.97 for Express Inc. [EXPR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.73, while it was recorded at 5.15 for the last single week of trading, and 2.23 for the last 200 days.

Express Inc. [EXPR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Express Inc. [EXPR] shares currently have an operating margin of -34.87 and a Gross Margin at +2.44. Express Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -33.55.

Return on Total Capital for EXPR is now -31.71, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.39. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -194.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Express Inc. [EXPR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11,543.21. Additionally, EXPR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 99.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 65.99. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 9,443.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 81.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Express Inc. [EXPR] managed to generate an average of -$40,545 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 17.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.64.Express Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Express Inc. [EXPR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Express Inc. posted -1.48/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -1.16/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -27.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPR.

Insider trade positions for Express Inc. [EXPR]

There are presently around $177 million, or 54.30% of EXPR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPR stocks are: CONTRARIUS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD with ownership of 6,275,235, which is approximately 3.601% of the company’s market cap and around 4.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 4,933,837 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.37 million in EXPR stocks shares; and CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC, currently with $24.06 million in EXPR stock with ownership of nearly 2.381% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Express Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in Express Inc. [NYSE:EXPR] by around 10,421,827 shares. Additionally, 40 investors decreased positions by around 13,368,837 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 12,013,796 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 35,804,460 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPR stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,192,088 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 4,152,190 shares during the same period.