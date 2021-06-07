Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] moved down -14.46: Why It’s Important

Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ: EFOI] closed the trading session at $4.97 on 06/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.825, while the highest price level was $6.23. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Energy Focus Partners with threeUV to Jointly Market and Distribute UV™ by Energy Focus Products.

Taps Into Nationwide Distribution Networks of School Districts, Higher Education, Healthcare and Federal, State & Local Government Agencies.

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EFOI), a leader in sustainable LED lighting and human-centric lighting (HCL) technologies, and developer of a range of UV-C disinfection products, has formed a partnership with threeUV (a Med Solutions LLC company), a UV product marketing and distribution company, to offer its UV™ by Energy Focus line of UV-C Air and Surface Disinfection (UVCD) solutions to institutional and government purchasing cooperatives that service 23,000 public and non-profit sector agencies including over 9,000 school districts, across all 50 states – to increase disinfection efficacy, reduce labor costs and protect the public spaces they serve.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 23.33 percent and weekly performance of 22.41 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 27.76 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 16.39 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 804.03K shares, EFOI reached to a volume of 5186612 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]:

FBR & Co. have made an estimate for Energy Focus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 05, 2017. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, The Benchmark Company dropped their target price from $6 to $5. The new note on the price target was released on November 15, 2016, representing the official price target for Energy Focus Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $10 to $5, while FBR Capital kept a Mkt Perform rating on EFOI stock. On May 12, 2016, analysts decreased their price target for EFOI shares from 12 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Energy Focus Inc. is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFOI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

EFOI stock trade performance evaluation

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.41. With this latest performance, EFOI shares gained by 27.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFOI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.60 for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.04, while it was recorded at 4.69 for the last single week of trading, and 5.50 for the last 200 days.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] shares currently have an operating margin of -24.54 and a Gross Margin at +30.81. Energy Focus Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -35.54.

Return on Total Capital for EFOI is now -48.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -122.60. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -144.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.56. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 79.58. Additionally, EFOI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 27.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.50, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.17.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] managed to generate an average of -$104,930 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.72 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.39.Energy Focus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Energy Focus Inc. posted -0.55/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.4/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -37.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EFOI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Energy Focus Inc. go to 35.00%.

Energy Focus Inc. [EFOI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 6.10% of EFOI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EFOI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 72,788, which is approximately 435.56% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; INTERNATIONAL ASSETS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 71,550 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.36 million in EFOI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $0.16 million in EFOI stock with ownership of nearly -0.003% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Energy Focus Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Energy Focus Inc. [NASDAQ:EFOI] by around 149,517 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 365,547 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 230,424 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 284,640 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EFOI stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 49,767 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 350,818 shares during the same period.