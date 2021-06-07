EHang Holdings Limited [EH] Stock trading around $32.60 per share: What’s Next?

EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ: EH] gained 19.76% on the last trading session, reaching $32.60 price per share at the time. The company report on June 4, 2021 that EHang 216 AAV Conducted Trial Flights in Japan.

EHang Holdings Limited (Nasdaq: EH) (“EHang” or the “Company”), the world’s leading autonomous aerial vehicle (“AAV”) technology platform company, announced its flagship passenger-grade AAV EHang 216 successfully performed its maiden Japan unmanned and autonomous trial flight to showcase safe, autonomous, eco-friendly urban air mobility (“UAM”) solutions. Ahead of the trial flight, the EHang 216 obtained a trial flight permit from the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism of Japan (“MLIT”) with a local partner. EHang 216 was the first passenger-grade AAV granted permission for outdoor open airspace trial flights in Japan.

One of the trial flights was completed at the “Leading the Revolution of Urban Air Mobility” event, organized by the Okayama Kurashiki Mizushima Aero & Space Industry Cluster Study Group (“MASC”) and EHang at Kasaoka Air Station in Okayama Prefecture, Japan. Looking ahead, EHang and MASC will collaborate to further develop new air transportation use cases in Japan.

EHang Holdings Limited represents 54.82 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.49 billion with the latest information. EH stock price has been found in the range of $27.00 to $36.80.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.56M shares, EH reached a trading volume of 10242270 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about EHang Holdings Limited [EH]:

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for EHang Holdings Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 07, 2020, representing the official price target for EHang Holdings Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for EHang Holdings Limited is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for EH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 53.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 41.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Trading performance analysis for EH stock

EHang Holdings Limited [EH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.06. With this latest performance, EH shares gained by 42.98% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 146.22% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 179.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.31 for EHang Holdings Limited [EH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.70, while it was recorded at 28.84 for the last single week of trading, and 28.42 for the last 200 days.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and EHang Holdings Limited [EH] shares currently have an operating margin of -54.35 and a Gross Margin at +58.96. EHang Holdings Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -48.65.

Return on Total Capital for EH is now -27.92, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -27.70. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -29.19, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.32. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, EHang Holdings Limited [EH] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.43. Additionally, EH Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.10.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 1.43 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.38.EHang Holdings Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

EHang Holdings Limited [EH]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, EHang Holdings Limited posted -0.04/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 91.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EH.

An analysis of insider ownership at EHang Holdings Limited [EH]

There are presently around $119 million, or 15.20% of EH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EH stocks are: GROWTH INTERFACE MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 1,850,000, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 1.05% of the total institutional ownership; CARMIGNAC GESTION, holding 745,773 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.31 million in EH stocks shares; and MATTHEWS INTERNATIONAL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $7.14 million in EH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in EHang Holdings Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 36 institutional holders increased their position in EHang Holdings Limited [NASDAQ:EH] by around 3,513,578 shares. Additionally, 12 investors decreased positions by around 258,645 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 121,006 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,651,217 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EH stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,277,736 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 237,809 shares during the same period.