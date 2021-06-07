Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] stock Downgrade by BofA Securities analyst, price target now $9

Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ: CLOV] price surged by 0.67 percent to reach at $0.06. The company report on May 24, 2021 that Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP Investigates Clover Health Investments, Corp.’s Directors and Officers for Breach of Fiduciary Duties – CLOV, IPOC.

Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP (“Scott+Scott”), an international securities and consumer rights litigation firm, is investigating whether certain directors and officers of Clover Health Investments, Corp. (“Clover Health”) (NASDAQ: CLOV); f/k/a Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. III (“SCH III”) (NYSE: IPOC) breached their fiduciary duties to SCH III and its shareholders. If you were an SCH III shareholder, you may contact attorney Joe Pettigrew for additional information toll-free at 844-818-6982 or jpettigrew@scott-scott.com.

Scott+Scott is investigating whether SCH III’s board of directors or senior management failed to manage SCH III in an acceptable manner, in breach of their fiduciary duties to SCH III shareholders, and whether SCH III’s shareholders suffered damages as a result.

A sum of 15937542 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 23.13M shares. Clover Health Investments Corp. shares reached a high of $9.48 and dropped to a low of $8.97 until finishing in the latest session at $9.00.

The one-year CLOV stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.54. The average equity rating for CLOV stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLOV shares is $9.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLOV stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Clover Health Investments Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Clover Health Investments Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Citigroup analysts kept a Buy rating on CLOV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Clover Health Investments Corp. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLOV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 18.21. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.69.

CLOV Stock Performance Analysis:

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.94. With this latest performance, CLOV shares gained by 1.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.20% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLOV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.09 for Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.12, while it was recorded at 8.41 for the last single week of trading, and 10.55 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Clover Health Investments Corp. Fundamentals:

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] managed to generate an average of -$4,408 per employee.Clover Health Investments Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

CLOV Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLOV. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Clover Health Investments Corp. go to 32.00%.

Clover Health Investments Corp. [CLOV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,405 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLOV stocks are: GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 96,331,338, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,185,529 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $235.67 million in CLOV stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $46.28 million in CLOV stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Clover Health Investments Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in Clover Health Investments Corp. [NASDAQ:CLOV] by around 150,783,266 shares. Additionally, 62 investors decreased positions by around 12,653,849 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 7,371,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 156,065,359 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLOV stock had 92 new institutional investments in for a total of 148,822,513 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 9,687,852 shares during the same period.