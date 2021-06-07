Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] is 139.26% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE: CCIV] surged by $0.99 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $24.33 during the day while it closed the day at $23.95. The company report on June 6, 2021 that The Gross Law Firm Announces Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders of CCIV, ATER and PRVB.

Churchill Capital Corp IV stock has also gained 20.47% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CCIV stock has declined by -1.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 142.65% and gained 139.26% year-on date.

The market cap for CCIV stock reached $5.94 billion, with 261.62 million shares outstanding and 155.25 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 19.18M shares, CCIV reached a trading volume of 12811985 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Churchill Capital Corp IV is set at 1.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

CCIV stock trade performance evaluation

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.47. With this latest performance, CCIV shares gained by 24.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 142.65% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCIV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.20, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.51 for Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.92, while it was recorded at 22.35 for the last single week of trading.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Churchill Capital Corp IV’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Churchill Capital Corp IV [CCIV]: Insider Ownership positions

185 institutional holders increased their position in Churchill Capital Corp IV [NYSE:CCIV] by around 19,223,589 shares. Additionally, 119 investors decreased positions by around 110,111,026 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 105,445,437 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 23,889,178 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CCIV stock had 174 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,395,376 shares, while 99 institutional investors sold positions of 88,803,260 shares during the same period.