BTIG Research lifts Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE: NLY] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.32% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.49%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Donnell A. Segalas Concludes his Service as a Member of the Board of Annaly Capital Management, Inc.

Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE: NLY) (“Annaly” or the “Company”) announced that director Donnell A. Segalas stepped down from the Company’s Board of Directors (the “Board”) upon the scheduled expiration of his term at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 19, 2021 (the “Annual Meeting”). Mr. Segalas joined the Board prior to the Company’s initial public offering in 1997. Prior to the Annual Meeting, Mr. Segalas had served as a member of the Management Development and Compensation (“MDC”) Committee, Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee and Corporate Responsibility Committee. Mr. Segalas had previously served as the Chair of the MDC Committee.

“Don Segalas has been an invaluable part of Annaly’s Board of Directors since the very beginning, providing wisdom in the boardroom and guidance and support to our Management Team,” said David Finkelstein, Annaly’s Chief Executive Officer and Chief Investment Officer. “We would like to thank Don for his leadership and many lasting contributions to Annaly.”.

Over the last 12 months, NLY stock rose by 41.47%. The one-year Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.83. The average equity rating for NLY stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.17 billion, with 1.40 billion shares outstanding and 1.39 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 13.84M shares, NLY stock reached a trading volume of 16307327 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLY shares is $9.28 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 21, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on December 18, 2020, representing the official price target for Annaly Capital Management Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $9.50, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on NLY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Annaly Capital Management Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLY in the course of the last twelve months was 5.67.

NLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.49. With this latest performance, NLY shares gained by 3.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 41.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.42 for Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.99, while it was recorded at 9.39 for the last single week of trading, and 8.19 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Annaly Capital Management Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.29 and a Gross Margin at +98.47. Annaly Capital Management Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -60.03.

Return on Total Capital for NLY is now -0.02, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.88. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -5.98, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 513.11. Additionally, NLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 81.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 56.20, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.16.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] managed to generate an average of -$4,950,906 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.01.

NLY Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Annaly Capital Management Inc. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.22/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 22.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Annaly Capital Management Inc. go to -3.25%.

Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NLY] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $5,629 million, or 43.80% of NLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 123,783,526, which is approximately 1.245% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 109,994,240 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.04 billion in NLY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $291.64 million in NLY stock with ownership of nearly -1.7% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Annaly Capital Management Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 365 institutional holders increased their position in Annaly Capital Management Inc. [NYSE:NLY] by around 37,513,943 shares. Additionally, 280 investors decreased positions by around 85,468,131 shares, while 130 investors held positions by with 472,688,485 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 595,670,559 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLY stock had 87 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,062,179 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 8,939,794 shares during the same period.