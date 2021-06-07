B. Riley FBR lifts Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ: GLMD] traded at a high on 06/04/21, posting a 24.09 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $3.40. The company report on May 13, 2021 that Galmed Pharmaceuticals Provides Business Updates and Reports First Quarter 2021 Financial Results.

– Conference Call and Webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET / 5:30 a.m. PT -.

— Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (Nasdaq: GLMD) (“Galmed” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of the liver targeted SCD1 modulator Aramchol™, an oral therapy for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH and fibrosis, reports financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2021. The Company will host a conference call and webcast at 08:30 ET.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1284449 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stands at 8.64% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.75%.

The market cap for GLMD stock reached $68.71 million, with 23.37 million shares outstanding and 21.54 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 251.00K shares, GLMD reached a trading volume of 1284449 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD]?

B. Riley FBR have made an estimate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 22, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $9 to $14, while Cantor Fitzgerald kept a Overweight rating on GLMD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is set at 0.23 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.91.

How has GLMD stock performed recently?

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.28. With this latest performance, GLMD shares gained by 9.15% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.60% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GLMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.73 for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.99, while it was recorded at 2.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.59 for the last 200 days.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for GLMD is now -52.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -50.22. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.47, with Return on Assets sitting at -44.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.49. Additionally, GLMD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.49, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.41. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD] managed to generate an average of -$1,198,792 per employee.Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.40.

Earnings analysis for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. posted -0.26/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.32/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 18.80%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GLMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [GLMD]

There are presently around $19 million, or 23.80% of GLMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GLMD stocks are: BVF INC/IL with ownership of 1,799,694, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.14% of the total institutional ownership; IBEX INVESTORS LLC, holding 1,525,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.18 million in GLMD stocks shares; and NANTAHALA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $4.13 million in GLMD stock with ownership of nearly -37.021% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 14 institutional holders increased their position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. [NASDAQ:GLMD] by around 180,186 shares. Additionally, 5 investors decreased positions by around 783,083 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 4,698,009 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 5,661,278 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GLMD stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 109,888 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 2,000 shares during the same period.