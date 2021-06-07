Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] Stock trading around $11.27 per share: What’s Next?

Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ: FUV] stock went on a downward path that fall over -8.97% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 18.01%. The company report on June 6, 2021 that SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Arcimoto Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – FUV.

New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – June 5, 2021) – Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Arcimoto Inc. (“Arcimoto” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: FUV) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York, and docketed under 21-cv-02870, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired the publicly traded securities of Arcimoto between February 14, 2018 and March 22, 2021, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”). Plaintiff seeks to recover compensable damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

If you are a shareholder who purchased Arcimoto securities during the Class Period, you have until June 18, 2021 to ask the Court to appoint you as Lead Plaintiff for the class. A copy of the Complaint can be obtained at www.pomerantzlaw.com. To discuss this action, contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888.476.6529 (or 888.4-POMLAW), toll-free, Ext. 7980. Those who inquire by e-mail are encouraged to include their mailing address, telephone number, and the number of shares purchased.

Over the last 12 months, FUV stock rose by 325.28%. The one-year Arcimoto Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.58. The average equity rating for FUV stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $443.02 million, with 35.33 million shares outstanding and 27.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.44M shares, FUV stock reached a trading volume of 2505413 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FUV shares is $10.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FUV stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Arcimoto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on April 01, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2020, representing the official price target for Arcimoto Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while Aegis Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on FUV stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arcimoto Inc. is set at 1.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for FUV stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 147.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.19.

FUV Stock Performance Analysis:

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.01. With this latest performance, FUV shares gained by 19.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 325.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FUV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Arcimoto Inc. [FUV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.55, while it was recorded at 10.80 for the last single week of trading, and 12.44 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Arcimoto Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] shares currently have an operating margin of -800.25 and a Gross Margin at -321.88. Arcimoto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -832.63.

Return on Total Capital for FUV is now -52.90, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -61.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.54, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.22. Additionally, FUV Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 7.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.32, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] managed to generate an average of -$136,244 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.64 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Arcimoto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 15.60.

FUV Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Arcimoto Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.11/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -36.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FUV.

Arcimoto Inc. [FUV] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $92 million, or 23.40% of FUV stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FUV stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 2,396,237, which is approximately -13.328% of the company’s market cap and around 1.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 1,087,573 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $12.26 million in FUV stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $6.0 million in FUV stock with ownership of nearly -0.583% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Arcimoto Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 53 institutional holders increased their position in Arcimoto Inc. [NASDAQ:FUV] by around 1,961,272 shares. Additionally, 23 investors decreased positions by around 1,027,259 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 5,203,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,191,727 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FUV stock had 32 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,308,558 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 83,782 shares during the same period.