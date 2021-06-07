ArcBest Corporation [ARCB] Is Currently -9.16 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Dose This Mean?

ArcBest Corporation [NASDAQ: ARCB] loss -9.16% or -7.04 points to close at $69.83 with a heavy trading volume of 1435930 shares. The company report on May 7, 2021 that ArcBest Announces Investment In Peak Innovation Center.

Community room at career and tech center to be named for ArcBest.

ArcBest® (Nasdaq: ARCB), a leader in supply chain logistics, is pleased to announce a $1 million investment in the Peak Innovation Center, a regional career and technology center in Fort Smith.

It opened the trading session at $76.41, the shares rose to $76.70 and dropped to $65.4211, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ARCB points out that the company has recorded 62.43% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -214.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 248.94K shares, ARCB reached to a volume of 1435930 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARCB shares is $92.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARCB stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for ArcBest Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 04, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $72 to $88. The new note on the price target was released on May 05, 2021, representing the official price target for ArcBest Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while Vertical Research analysts kept a Hold rating on ARCB stock. On February 03, 2021, analysts increased their price target for ARCB shares from 46 to 55.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ArcBest Corporation is set at 4.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARCB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for ARCB in the course of the last twelve months was 12.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ArcBest Corporation [ARCB] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.36. With this latest performance, ARCB shares dropped by -17.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 62.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 183.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARCB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 30.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.64 for ArcBest Corporation [ARCB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 76.05, while it was recorded at 76.82 for the last single week of trading, and 51.85 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ArcBest Corporation [ARCB] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.23 and a Gross Margin at +7.76. ArcBest Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.42.

Return on Total Capital for ARCB is now 7.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.15. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ArcBest Corporation [ARCB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 48.70. Additionally, ARCB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 32.75, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ArcBest Corporation [ARCB] managed to generate an average of $5,469 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.71.ArcBest Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, ArcBest Corporation posted 0.67/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARCB. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ArcBest Corporation go to 22.20%.

There are presently around $1,573 million, or 91.40% of ARCB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARCB stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,154,735, which is approximately 4.618% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,638,604 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $184.25 million in ARCB stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $139.97 million in ARCB stock with ownership of nearly -2.184% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ArcBest Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 82 institutional holders increased their position in ArcBest Corporation [NASDAQ:ARCB] by around 2,550,648 shares. Additionally, 108 investors decreased positions by around 2,385,939 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 17,591,483 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 22,528,070 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARCB stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 406,571 shares, while 23 institutional investors sold positions of 461,975 shares during the same period.