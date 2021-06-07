American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] Revenue clocked in at $87.10 million, down -25.11% YTD: What’s Next?

American Superconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: AMSC] gained 37.46% or 4.78 points to close at $17.54 with a heavy trading volume of 5000579 shares. The company report on June 3, 2021 that AMSC Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Fiscal Year 2020 Financial Results and Provides Business Outlook.

Company to host conference call tomorrow, June 3 at 10:00 am ET.

AMSC (Nasdaq: AMSC), a leading system provider of megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions that orchestrate the rhythm and harmony of power on the grid™, and that protect and expand the capability and resiliency of our Navy’s fleet, reported financial results for its fourth quarter and fiscal year ended March 31, 2021 (“fiscal 2020”).

It opened the trading session at $13.22, the shares rose to $18.50 and dropped to $13.22, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMSC points out that the company has recorded -1.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -154.2% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 367.27K shares, AMSC reached to a volume of 5000579 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMSC shares is $28.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMSC stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Canaccord Genuity have made an estimate for American Superconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 06, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 24, 2020, representing the official price target for American Superconductor Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $6 to $7, while B. Riley FBR Inc. kept a Neutral rating on AMSC stock. On July 21, 2017, analysts decreased their price target for AMSC shares from 9 to 6.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Superconductor Corporation is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMSC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.59.

Trading performance analysis for AMSC stock

American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.64. With this latest performance, AMSC shares gained by 18.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 113.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMSC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.15, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.24 for American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.21, while it was recorded at 15.09 for the last single week of trading, and 18.72 for the last 200 days.

American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.72 and a Gross Margin at +18.63. American Superconductor Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.03.

Return on Total Capital for AMSC is now -20.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -23.25. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -24.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.48. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.31. Additionally, AMSC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.20, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC] managed to generate an average of -$100,791 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.American Superconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Superconductor Corporation posted -0.11/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.24/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMSC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Superconductor Corporation go to 25.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Superconductor Corporation [AMSC]

There are presently around $279 million, or 66.00% of AMSC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMSC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 2,020,597, which is approximately 8.399% of the company’s market cap and around 3.80% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,760,289 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $30.88 million in AMSC stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $20.89 million in AMSC stock with ownership of nearly 3.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Superconductor Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in American Superconductor Corporation [NASDAQ:AMSC] by around 2,782,845 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 3,941,227 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 9,167,543 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 15,891,615 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMSC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 492,354 shares, while 25 institutional investors sold positions of 2,143,374 shares during the same period.