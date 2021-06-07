American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] is 54.09% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ: AAL] closed the trading session at $24.30 on 06/04/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.255, while the highest price level was $25.18. The company report on June 4, 2021 that American Airlines to Webcast Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) will conduct a live audio webcast of the formal business of its virtual annual meeting of stockholders Wednesday, June 9, at 9 a.m. CT. The webcast will be available to the public on a listen-only basis at aa.com/investorrelations, and an archive of the webcast will be available afterward.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 54.09 percent and weekly performance of -0.53 percent. The stock has been moved at 63.53 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 12.66 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 18.83 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 39.13M shares, AAL reached to a volume of 28825118 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AAL shares is $18.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AAL stock is a recommendation set at 3.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for American Airlines Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Underweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for American Airlines Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $15 to $25, while Jefferies kept a Hold rating on AAL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Airlines Group Inc. is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for AAL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.25.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, AAL shares gained by 12.66% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 63.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 45.33% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AAL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.59, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.15 for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.69, while it was recorded at 24.79 for the last single week of trading, and 17.34 for the last 200 days.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] shares currently have an operating margin of -65.68 and a Gross Margin at -42.21. American Airlines Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -51.25.

Return on Total Capital for AAL is now -33.75, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.40. Additionally, AAL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 120.11, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 66.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] managed to generate an average of -$86,514 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.28.American Airlines Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, American Airlines Group Inc. posted -7.82/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -7.7/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -1.60%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AAL.

American Airlines Group Inc. [AAL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $8,043 million, or 52.40% of AAL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AAL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,972,326, which is approximately 13.357% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 44,141,626 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 billion in AAL stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $848.23 million in AAL stock with ownership of nearly 10.883% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Airlines Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 337 institutional holders increased their position in American Airlines Group Inc. [NASDAQ:AAL] by around 42,112,752 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 39,994,067 shares, while 100 investors held positions by with 248,885,479 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,992,298 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AAL stock had 122 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,668,548 shares, while 89 institutional investors sold positions of 8,462,969 shares during the same period.