AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] gain 86.75% so far this year. What now?

AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ: AMCX] gained 17.67% or 10.03 points to close at $66.80 with a heavy trading volume of 2971372 shares. The company report on May 26, 2021 that AMC Networks Inc. Announces Change to Location and Format of 2021 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.

AMC Networks Inc. (“AMC Networks” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq:AMCX) announced that it will be holding its Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) in person at the J.P. Morgan Club at the Madison Square Garden Arena, located on Seventh Avenue between West 31st Street and West 33rd Street, New York, New York 10001. As previously announced, the meeting will be held on Wednesday, June 16, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time. Stockholders will not be able to attend the Annual Meeting virtually.

There is no change to the items of business to be addressed at the Annual Meeting, which are described in the proxy materials previously made available to the Company’s stockholders. As described in those proxy materials, the Board of Directors fixed the close of business on April 19, 2021 as the record date for the determination of stockholders entitled to notice of and to vote at the Annual Meeting or any postponement or adjournment thereof (the “Record Date”).

It opened the trading session at $56.62, the shares rose to $67.40 and dropped to $56.62, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AMCX points out that the company has recorded 106.05% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -231.35% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 588.95K shares, AMCX reached to a volume of 2971372 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCX shares is $50.97 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCX stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for AMC Networks Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 14, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo dropped their target price from $63 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for AMC Networks Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Macquarie analysts kept a Neutral rating on AMCX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AMC Networks Inc. is set at 2.65, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.16, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMCX in the course of the last twelve months was 3.89 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for AMCX stock

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.30. With this latest performance, AMCX shares gained by 47.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 106.05% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 107.71% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 90.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 73.26 for AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 51.57, while it was recorded at 57.36 for the last single week of trading, and 40.72 for the last 200 days.

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] shares currently have an operating margin of +25.16 and a Gross Margin at +50.34. AMC Networks Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.53.

Return on Total Capital for AMCX is now 16.91, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 37.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 498.71. Additionally, AMCX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.30, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 58.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 481.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 80.39.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX] managed to generate an average of $119,870 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.34 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.AMC Networks Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, AMC Networks Inc. posted 2.39/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 1.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 94.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMC Networks Inc. go to -12.20%.

An analysis of insider ownership at AMC Networks Inc. [AMCX]

There are presently around $2,150 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMCX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,818,165, which is approximately 6.472% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 4,248,085 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $283.77 million in AMCX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $207.95 million in AMCX stock with ownership of nearly 5.623% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AMC Networks Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 113 institutional holders increased their position in AMC Networks Inc. [NASDAQ:AMCX] by around 3,637,750 shares. Additionally, 161 investors decreased positions by around 11,783,967 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 16,763,596 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 32,185,313 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMCX stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 739,282 shares, while 46 institutional investors sold positions of 4,759,891 shares during the same period.