360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] moved up 17.17: Why It’s Important

360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ: QFIN] surged by $5.36 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $36.79 during the day while it closed the day at $36.57. The company report on May 28, 2021 that 360 DigiTech Announces First Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results.

360 DigiTech, Inc. (QFIN) (“360 DigiTech” or the “Company”), a data driven, technology empowered digital platform, announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

First Quarter 2021 Business Highlights.

360 DigiTech Inc. stock has also gained 23.59% of its value over the past 7 days. However, QFIN stock has inclined by 64.51% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 186.37% and gained 210.18% year-on date.

The market cap for QFIN stock reached $4.75 billion, with 152.44 million shares outstanding and 99.82 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.89M shares, QFIN reached a trading volume of 7893192 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QFIN shares is $38.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QFIN stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for 360 DigiTech Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, CLSA raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 16, 2020, representing the official price target for 360 DigiTech Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 360 DigiTech Inc. is set at 2.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for QFIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.18. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.18.

QFIN stock trade performance evaluation

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.59. With this latest performance, QFIN shares gained by 50.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 186.37% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 287.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QFIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.72 for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.02, while it was recorded at 32.69 for the last single week of trading, and 18.31 for the last 200 days.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] shares currently have an operating margin of +27.94 and a Gross Margin at +83.54. 360 DigiTech Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.78.

Return on Total Capital for QFIN is now 42.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 40.66. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 40.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.43. Additionally, QFIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.16, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.15.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] managed to generate an average of $308,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.360 DigiTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.80.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for 360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, 360 DigiTech Inc. posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.77/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 19.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QFIN.

360 DigiTech Inc. [QFIN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,782 million, or 58.70% of QFIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of QFIN stocks are: FOUNTAINVEST CHINA CAPITAL PARTNERS GP3 LTD. with ownership of 13,570,765, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 9.51% of the total institutional ownership; ASPEX MANAGEMENT (HK) LTD, holding 9,157,633 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $334.89 million in QFIN stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $311.4 million in QFIN stock with ownership of nearly 1348.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 360 DigiTech Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 93 institutional holders increased their position in 360 DigiTech Inc. [NASDAQ:QFIN] by around 28,811,140 shares. Additionally, 41 investors decreased positions by around 11,055,658 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 36,197,222 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 76,064,020 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. QFIN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,002,022 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,653,563 shares during the same period.