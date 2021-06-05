Wall Street Analyst Initiated Replimune Group Inc. [REPL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Replimune Group Inc. [NASDAQ: REPL] price plunged by -12.00 percent to reach at -$4.35. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Replimune Provides Data Update from its RP1 (vusolimogene oderparepvec) and RP2 Programs and Announces Plans to Expand the Development of RP2/3 Beyond Phase 1.

High rate of complete responses in RP1 skin cancer cohorts underscore the potential for profound patient benefit and supports the ongoing registration directed development programs.

RP2 data confirms the signal with RP1 in anti-PD1 failed melanoma, uveal melanoma and in treating patients whose cancer has metastasized to the liver .

A sum of 1011790 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 366.96K shares. Replimune Group Inc. shares reached a high of $36.11 and dropped to a low of $30.8301 until finishing in the latest session at $31.90.

The one-year REPL stock forecast points to a potential upside of 43.34. The average equity rating for REPL stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Replimune Group Inc. [REPL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for REPL shares is $56.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on REPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Replimune Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Jefferies raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2020, representing the official price target for Replimune Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $25 to $54, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on REPL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Replimune Group Inc. is set at 2.37 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.32.

REPL Stock Performance Analysis:

Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -15.85. With this latest performance, REPL shares dropped by -1.94% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.53, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.30 for Replimune Group Inc. [REPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 33.43, while it was recorded at 36.60 for the last single week of trading, and 35.85 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Replimune Group Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for REPL is now -21.85, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -21.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.70, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.81. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.67. Additionally, REPL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.98, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] managed to generate an average of -$532,039 per employee.Replimune Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 33.30 and a Current Ratio set at 33.30.

REPL Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Replimune Group Inc. posted -0.44/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.46/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 4.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for REPL.

Replimune Group Inc. [REPL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,115 million, or 95.00% of REPL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REPL stocks are: OMEGA FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 5,008,245, which is approximately -1.311% of the company’s market cap and around 9.70% of the total institutional ownership; REDMILE GROUP, LLC, holding 4,118,212 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $131.37 million in REPL stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $98.2 million in REPL stock with ownership of nearly 17.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Replimune Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 58 institutional holders increased their position in Replimune Group Inc. [NASDAQ:REPL] by around 4,622,205 shares. Additionally, 51 investors decreased positions by around 4,342,902 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 25,994,885 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,959,992 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REPL stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,577,269 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,594,313 shares during the same period.