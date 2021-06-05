UDR Inc. [UDR] is 27.63% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

UDR Inc. [NYSE: UDR] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.23%. The company report on May 11, 2021 that UDR Announces Correction of Certain Operating Metrics and Reaffirms Prior Financials and 2021 Guidance.

UDR, Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: UDR), a leading multifamily real estate investment trust, announced the correction of certain operating metrics presented in its prior earnings release. The information in the Company’s earnings release and related quarterly Supplemental Information for the first quarter of 2021 regarding Effective Blended Lease Rate Growth, comprised of new lease growth and renewal lease growth rates (the “Metrics”) was incorrect. The Metrics are independent of and do not impact the Company’s financial, non-GAAP or other operating metrics. Further, the changes to the Metrics do not affect the Company’s previously reported financial results or the Company’s second quarter 2021 or full-year 2021 guidance, as previously announced on April 27, 2021.

For April 2021, the Effective Blended Lease Growth Rate as disclosed was +0.3% and as revised it was -1.6%.

Over the last 12 months, UDR stock rose by 25.16%. The one-year UDR Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -3.39. The average equity rating for UDR stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $14.36 billion, with 296.54 million shares outstanding and 294.29 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.90M shares, UDR stock reached a trading volume of 2531492 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UDR Inc. [UDR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UDR shares is $47.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UDR stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for UDR Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 31, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price from $35 to $44. The new note on the price target was released on February 11, 2021, representing the official price target for UDR Inc. stock. On January 11, 2021, analysts increased their price target for UDR shares from 39 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for UDR Inc. is set at 0.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for UDR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 11.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for UDR in the course of the last twelve months was 86.98.

UDR Stock Performance Analysis:

UDR Inc. [UDR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.23. With this latest performance, UDR shares gained by 7.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 25.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UDR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.65 for UDR Inc. [UDR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 45.76, while it was recorded at 48.37 for the last single week of trading, and 39.68 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UDR Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UDR Inc. [UDR] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.63 and a Gross Margin at +14.65. UDR Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.18.

Return on Total Capital for UDR is now 1.42, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.96, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.67. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UDR Inc. [UDR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 159.92. Additionally, UDR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 61.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 53.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 156.17, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 59.25.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, UDR Inc. [UDR] managed to generate an average of $50,563 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.97 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

UDR Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, UDR Inc. posted 0.19/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.09/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 111.10%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UDR.

UDR Inc. [UDR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $14,509 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UDR stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,873,687, which is approximately 1.416% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; COHEN & STEERS, INC., holding 41,215,391 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in UDR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.6 billion in UDR stock with ownership of nearly 4.439% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in UDR Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of April and at the time of the April reporting period, where 219 institutional holders increased their position in UDR Inc. [NYSE:UDR] by around 23,351,987 shares. Additionally, 194 investors decreased positions by around 20,660,405 shares, while 68 investors held positions by with 251,782,210 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 295,794,602 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UDR stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,710,625 shares, while 49 institutional investors sold positions of 6,756,555 shares during the same period.