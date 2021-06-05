Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] Stock trading around $27.21 per share: What’s Next?

Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE: NLSN] closed the trading session at $27.21 on 06/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.042, while the highest price level was $27.38. The company report on June 2, 2021 that Nielsen To Present At Two Upcoming Investor Conferences.

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE: NLSN), announced that the Company will be presenting at Bernstein’s 36th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Friday, June 4 and the Baird Global Consumer, Technology, and Service Conference on Wednesday, June 9.

On Friday, June 4, 2021 David Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, and Linda Zukauckas, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in a virtual fireside chat at 9:00am Eastern Time.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 30.38 percent and weekly performance of 0.37 percent. The stock has been moved at 68.69 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 5.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 14.04 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.84M shares, NLSN reached to a volume of 2537832 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NLSN shares is $29.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NLSN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Nielsen Holdings plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Nielsen Holdings plc stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $20 to $30, while BMO Capital Markets kept a Outperform rating on NLSN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nielsen Holdings plc is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for NLSN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.31. Price to Free Cash Flow for NLSN in the course of the last twelve months was 12.57 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NLSN stock trade performance evaluation

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.37. With this latest performance, NLSN shares gained by 5.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 68.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 71.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NLSN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.93 for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.23, while it was recorded at 27.37 for the last single week of trading, and 20.50 for the last 200 days.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] shares currently have an operating margin of +12.62 and a Gross Margin at +42.38. Nielsen Holdings plc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.10.

Return on Total Capital for NLSN is now 7.13, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -0.06. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.28, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.04. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 430.81. Additionally, NLSN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 81.16, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 62.51. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 408.19, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 76.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] managed to generate an average of -$140 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.57 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.44.Nielsen Holdings plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Nielsen Holdings plc posted 0.41/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.31/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 32.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NLSN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nielsen Holdings plc go to 5.30%.

Nielsen Holdings plc [NLSN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9,920 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NLSN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 44,816,767, which is approximately -0.608% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; WINDACRE PARTNERSHIP LLC, holding 35,205,300 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $957.94 million in NLSN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $874.68 million in NLSN stock with ownership of nearly -3.699% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Nielsen Holdings plc stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 136 institutional holders increased their position in Nielsen Holdings plc [NYSE:NLSN] by around 22,191,983 shares. Additionally, 160 investors decreased positions by around 29,985,769 shares, while 42 investors held positions by with 312,378,039 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 364,555,791 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NLSN stock had 45 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,789,701 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 6,883,499 shares during the same period.