Market Analysts see C3.ai Inc. [AI] falling to $146. Time to buy?

C3.ai Inc. [NYSE: AI] plunged by -$7.89 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $70.30 during the day while it closed the day at $68.26. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Sam Alkharrat Joins C3 AI as President and CRO.

Former VMware and SAP executive brings over 25 years of enterprise experience to C3 AI.

C3 AI (NYSE:AI), a leading enterprise AI software provider, announced that Sam Alkharrat has joined C3 AI as President and Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Mr. Alkharrat will lead the global expansion of C3 AI’s sales and customer service organizations.

The market cap for AI stock reached $7.06 billion, with 100.93 million shares outstanding and 67.91 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.92M shares, AI reached a trading volume of 6563778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about C3.ai Inc. [AI]:

Needham have made an estimate for C3.ai Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wedbush raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on January 04, 2021, representing the official price target for C3.ai Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $166, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on AI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for C3.ai Inc. is set at 5.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 40.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.86.

AI stock trade performance evaluation

C3.ai Inc. [AI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.12.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.47 for C3.ai Inc. [AI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 62.79, while it was recorded at 68.22 for the last single week of trading.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

C3.ai Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.20 and a Current Ratio set at 11.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for C3.ai Inc. [AI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for C3.ai Inc. go to -13.02%.

C3.ai Inc. [AI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,185 million, or 48.30% of AI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AI stocks are: TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC. with ownership of 13,595,656, which is approximately -16.111% of the company’s market cap and around 14.00% of the total institutional ownership; BAKER HUGHES HOLDINGS LLC, holding 10,813,095 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $738.1 million in AI stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $316.13 million in AI stock with ownership of nearly 4.703% of the company’s market capitalization.

162 institutional holders increased their position in C3.ai Inc. [NYSE:AI] by around 10,952,886 shares. Additionally, 78 investors decreased positions by around 6,957,234 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 28,749,741 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 46,659,861 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AI stock had 102 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,535,894 shares, while 56 institutional investors sold positions of 2,604,937 shares during the same period.