Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] stock Initiated by UBS analyst, price target now $325

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ: ZM] loss -2.48% or -8.1 points to close at $319.01 with a heavy trading volume of 3098663 shares. The company report on June 4, 2021 that Bragar Eagel & Squire is Investigating Certain Officers and Directors of Zoom, Capital One, and Tricida on Behalf of Long-Term Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm.

Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized shareholder rights law firm, is investigating certain officers and directors of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM), Capital One (NYSE: COF), and Tricida, Inc. (NASDAQ: TCDA) on behalf of long-term stockholders. More information about each potential case can be found at the link provided.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: ZM) .

It opened the trading session at $320.114, the shares rose to $325.83 and dropped to $318.25, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ZM points out that the company has recorded -21.49% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -62.68% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.75M shares, ZM reached to a volume of 3098663 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ZM shares is $440.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ZM stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 23, 2021, representing the official price target for Zoom Video Communications Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $480, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ZM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Zoom Video Communications Inc. is set at 12.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 34.88. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 23.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.64. Price to Free Cash Flow for ZM in the course of the last twelve months was 66.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

Trading performance analysis for ZM stock

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.16. With this latest performance, ZM shares gained by 4.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.50% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 49.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.02 for Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 318.73, while it was recorded at 326.36 for the last single week of trading, and 385.04 for the last 200 days.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] shares currently have an operating margin of +24.89 and a Gross Margin at +65.06. Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +25.33.

Return on Total Capital for ZM is now 27.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 27.69. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.61, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.39. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.75. Additionally, ZM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.00. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 2.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM] managed to generate an average of $151,860 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.77 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.Zoom Video Communications Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.

Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Zoom Video Communications Inc. posted 0.92/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at 0.45/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 104.40%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ZM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Zoom Video Communications Inc. go to 17.05%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Zoom Video Communications Inc. [ZM]

There are presently around $40,289 million, or 53.90% of ZM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZM stocks are: PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ with ownership of 12,537,274, which is approximately 250.874% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,402,941 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.96 billion in ZM stocks shares; and MORGAN STANLEY, currently with $3.71 billion in ZM stock with ownership of nearly -13.78% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Zoom Video Communications Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 537 institutional holders increased their position in Zoom Video Communications Inc. [NASDAQ:ZM] by around 29,399,214 shares. Additionally, 407 investors decreased positions by around 16,656,586 shares, while 120 investors held positions by with 80,238,344 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,294,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZM stock had 152 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,700,934 shares, while 146 institutional investors sold positions of 3,832,663 shares during the same period.