ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] is 76.83% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ: ZKIN] traded at a low on 06/02/21, posting a -11.07 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $4.58. The company report on May 18, 2021 that ZK International wins bid with one of China’s largest suppliers of gas, ENN Energy.

ZK International Group Co., Ltd. (Nasdaq: ZKIN) (“ZKIN”, “ZK International” or the “Company”), is pleased to announce that the Company has won the strongly contested Pressed-type Carbon Steel Pipe Procurement contract with ENN Energy Holdings Limited (“ENN”), which is one of the largest clean energy distributors in China. The principal business of the ENN Group is the investment in the construction, operation, management of gas pipeline infrastructure, vehicle and ship refueling stations, integrated energy projects, the sales and distribution of piped gas, LNG and other multi-energy products.

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, a flagship division of ENN Group, has been engaged in the urban pipeline gas business since 1992. As one of the largest clean energy distributors in China, and an integrated energy service provider, it has formed four core businesses through continuous strategic upgrading – natural gas sales, integrated energy services, energy trade, and energy transmission and distribution.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1413150 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of ZK International Group Co. Ltd. stands at 13.82% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.73%.

The market cap for ZKIN stock reached $115.42 million, with 16.56 million shares outstanding and 13.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.20M shares, ZKIN reached a trading volume of 1413150 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. is set at 0.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for ZKIN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.16.

How has ZKIN stock performed recently?

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.63. With this latest performance, ZKIN shares dropped by -21.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 103.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 294.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ZKIN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.02 for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.41, while it was recorded at 4.65 for the last single week of trading, and 3.83 for the last 200 days.

ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] shares currently have an operating margin of -2.16 and a Gross Margin at +4.54. ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.95.

Return on Total Capital for ZKIN is now -2.97, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.87, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.00. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.41. Additionally, ZKIN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 22.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.42.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN] managed to generate an average of -$2,681 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.05.ZK International Group Co. Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Insider trade positions for ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [ZKIN]

There are presently around $2 million, or 1.90% of ZKIN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ZKIN stocks are: VOLORIDGE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 226,812, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 33.43% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 68,871 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.32 million in ZKIN stocks shares; and JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, currently with $0.25 million in ZKIN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

15 institutional holders increased their position in ZK International Group Co. Ltd. [NASDAQ:ZKIN] by around 398,311 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 468,584 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 393,463 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 473,432 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ZKIN stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 396,911 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 124,384 shares during the same period.