W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] Revenue clocked in at $348.20 million, up 105.07% YTD: What’s Next?

W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE: WTI] jumped around 0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.45 at the close of the session, up 4.22%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that W&T Offshore Announces Enhancement to Capital Structure.

W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) announced that it has enhanced its capital structure by entering into a transaction with its wholly-owned special purpose vehicles (the “SPVs”) and Munich Re Reserve Risk Financing, Inc. (“MRRF”). In this transaction, the Company transferred 100% of its Mobile Bay Area producing assets (the “Mobile Bay Assets”) and related gas treatment facilities to the SPVs in return for the net cash proceeds from a $215 million first-lien non-recourse term loan to the SPVs provided by MRRF. Through its 100% ownership in the SPVs, W&T retains the upside value in the Mobile Bay Assets.

A portion of the proceeds to the Company from the transaction were used to repay the $48 million outstanding balance on its reserve-based lending facility (“RBL”) and to enter into commodity hedging contracts related to the anticipated future production of the Mobile Bay Assets. The majority of the proceeds to W&T are expected to be used for general corporate purposes, including oil and gas acquisitions, development activities, and other opportunities to grow W&T’s broader asset base. The Company anticipates an adjustment to its borrowing base under its RBL as a result of the transfer of the Mobile Bay Assets to the SPVs. The combination of the cash provided by this transaction along with the amended RBL is expected to provide the Company significant liquidity.

W&T Offshore Inc. stock is now 105.07% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WTI Stock saw the intraday high of $4.505 and lowest of $4.18 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.00, which means current price is +106.98% above from all time high which was touched on 03/05/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.71M shares, WTI reached a trading volume of 3611516 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WTI shares is $4.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

CapitalOne have made an estimate for W&T Offshore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 05, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on April 17, 2020, representing the official price target for W&T Offshore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $8 to $2, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for W&T Offshore Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for WTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.79.

How has WTI stock performed recently?

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.92. With this latest performance, WTI shares gained by 32.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 127.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 58.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.41 for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.54, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.23 and a Gross Margin at +12.27. W&T Offshore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.78.

Return on Total Capital for WTI is now 0.18, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 8.27. Additionally, WTI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 148.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 67.73.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI] managed to generate an average of $123,277 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.40 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.W&T Offshore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, W&T Offshore Inc. posted -0.02/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.21/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 90.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WTI.

Insider trade positions for W&T Offshore Inc. [WTI]

There are presently around $202 million, or 34.90% of WTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WTI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 7,823,267, which is approximately 14.432% of the company’s market cap and around 34.40% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,497,464 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $24.46 million in WTI stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $12.02 million in WTI stock with ownership of nearly -1.619% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in W&T Offshore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 65 institutional holders increased their position in W&T Offshore Inc. [NYSE:WTI] by around 10,767,595 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 8,299,365 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 26,238,568 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 45,305,528 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WTI stock had 36 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,384,794 shares, while 14 institutional investors sold positions of 1,951,199 shares during the same period.