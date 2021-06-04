why U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $1.33

U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ: USWS] price plunged by -5.44 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on May 25, 2021 that U.S. Well Services Announces Move Towards Full Electrification of Portfolio.

U.S. Well Services (Nasdaq: USWS) (“USWS” or the “Company”) announced its commitment to becoming an all-electric hydraulic fracturing services provider and expects to have fully exited the diesel frac market by the end of Q4 2021. As a result of this strategic transition, USWS expects to become the first publicly-traded, pure-play electric completions services provider.

The Company also announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell certain diesel-powered hydraulic fracturing equipment to a privately-held buyer for net proceeds of $21 million, subject to certain closing conditions. Further, the Company is in active negotiations with several counterparties and anticipates entering into a series of additional transactions to sell the majority of its remaining diesel fracturing equipment as well as certain power generation assets. In total, the Company believes it should generate in excess of $100 million of cash from non-core asset divestitures, with the net proceeds expected to reduce outstanding indebtedness and fund general corporate purposes, including the buildout of USWS’ next-generation all-electric fracturing fleets.

A sum of 5767517 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.97M shares. U.S. Well Services Inc. shares reached a high of $1.545 and dropped to a low of $1.30 until finishing in the latest session at $1.39.

The one-year USWS stock forecast points to a potential downside of -4.51. The average equity rating for USWS stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for USWS shares is $1.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on USWS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for U.S. Well Services Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 15, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stifel dropped their target price from $3 to $1. The new note on the price target was released on March 10, 2020, representing the official price target for U.S. Well Services Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for U.S. Well Services Inc. is set at 0.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for USWS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.63.

USWS Stock Performance Analysis:

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.83. With this latest performance, USWS shares gained by 75.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 245.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 192.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for USWS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.55 for U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9394, while it was recorded at 1.3080 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7448 for the last 200 days.

Insight into U.S. Well Services Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.78 and a Gross Margin at -9.90. U.S. Well Services Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -94.24.

Return on Total Capital for USWS is now -17.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -64.33. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -314.78, with Return on Assets sitting at -49.13. Additionally, USWS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 111.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 92.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] managed to generate an average of -$360,426 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.52.U.S. Well Services Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

USWS Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, U.S. Well Services Inc. posted -0.38/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -65.20%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for USWS.

U.S. Well Services Inc. [USWS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $54 million, or 45.60% of USWS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of USWS stocks are: CRESTVIEW PARTNERS III GP, L.P. with ownership of 20,375,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; TCW GROUP INC, holding 10,004,039 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.91 million in USWS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $2.55 million in USWS stock with ownership of nearly 91.833% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in U.S. Well Services Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 20 institutional holders increased their position in U.S. Well Services Inc. [NASDAQ:USWS] by around 5,834,697 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,154,987 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 29,519,850 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 38,509,534 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. USWS stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,314,442 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,840,956 shares during the same period.