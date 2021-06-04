why KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $74.15

KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE: BEKE] plunged by -$3.59 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $49.50 during the day while it closed the day at $46.25. The company report on May 24, 2021 that KE Holdings Appoints New Chairman and New Director.

KE Holdings Inc. (“Beike” or the “Company”) (NYSE: BEKE), a leading integrated online and offline platform for housing transactions and services, announced that its board of directors (the “Board”) has appointed Mr. PENG Yongdong, the Company’s co-founder, chief executive officer and executive director, as the new chairman of the Board to succeed Mr. ZUO Hui who passed away on May 20, 2021. The Company also announced the appointment of Mr. XU Wangang, the Company’s chief operating officer, as a new executive director to the Board to fill the vacancy left by Mr. ZUO. Going forward, the audit committee of the Board will consist of Ms. CHEN Xiaohong, Mr. XU Wangang and Ms. CHEN Yu, with Ms. CHEN Xiaohong serving as the chairperson; the compensation committee of the Board will consist of Ms. CHEN Yu, Mr. PENG Yongdong and Ms. CHEN Xiaohong, with Ms. CHEN Yu serving as the chairperson; and the nominating and corporate governance committee of the Board will consist of Mr. SHAN Yigang, Ms. CHEN Xiaohong and Ms. CHEN Yu, with Mr. SHAN Yigang serving as the chairperson. In addition, the Company announced that Mr. ZUO will be the permanent Chairman Emeritus of the Company to commemorate his invaluable contribution and legacy.

The Company’s executive directors and executive officers, as well as Propitious Global Holdings Limited (together with the family trust administering its shareholding interest), which is the Company’s principal shareholder, have also covenanted with the Company that, for a 365-day period from, they will not sell, transfer or otherwise dispose of any of the Company’s ordinary shares or American depositary shares they currently hold.

KE Holdings Inc. stock has also loss -9.67% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BEKE stock has declined by -12.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -28.17% and lost -24.85% year-on date.

The market cap for BEKE stock reached $53.59 billion, with 1.17 billion shares outstanding and 877.30 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.78M shares, BEKE reached a trading volume of 9831191 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BEKE shares is $74.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BEKE stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

China Renaissance have made an estimate for KE Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 23, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 18, 2021, representing the official price target for KE Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $69, while Goldman analysts kept a Buy rating on BEKE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for KE Holdings Inc. is set at 2.88, with the Price to Sales ratio for BEKE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.64.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -9.67. With this latest performance, BEKE shares dropped by -8.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -28.17% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BEKE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.07, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.77 for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 52.66, while it was recorded at 50.52 for the last single week of trading, and 59.87 for the last 200 days.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.37 and a Gross Margin at +23.92. KE Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.94.

Return on Total Capital for BEKE is now 5.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.90. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.14. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.96. Additionally, BEKE Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.69, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.66. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.15.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.21 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.80.KE Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BEKE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for KE Holdings Inc. go to 4.82%.

KE Holdings Inc. [BEKE]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $12,570 million, or 30.80% of BEKE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BEKE stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 104,532,165, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, holding 20,167,175 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $932.73 million in BEKE stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $509.75 million in BEKE stock with ownership of nearly 1236.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in KE Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 140 institutional holders increased their position in KE Holdings Inc. [NYSE:BEKE] by around 156,012,641 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 31,552,657 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 84,218,860 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,784,158 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BEKE stock had 47 new institutional investments in for a total of 112,683,436 shares, while 33 institutional investors sold positions of 16,768,744 shares during the same period.