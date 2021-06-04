why HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $40.09

HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE: HFC] slipped around -1.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $35.00 at the close of the session, down -2.80%. The company report on May 5, 2021 that HollyFrontier Corporation Reports Quarterly Results.

Reported net income attributable to HollyFrontier stockholders of $148.2 million, or $0.90 per diluted share, and adjusted net loss of $(85.3) million, or $(0.53) per diluted share, for the first quarter.

Reported EBITDA of $281.3 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $47.3 million for the first quarter.

HollyFrontier Corporation stock is now 35.40% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. HFC Stock saw the intraday high of $37.05 and lowest of $34.80 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 42.39, which means current price is +42.28% above from all time high which was touched on 03/11/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.42M shares, HFC reached a trading volume of 43973263 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HFC shares is $40.09 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HFC stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Tudor Pickering have made an estimate for HollyFrontier Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 28, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $36 to $34. The new note on the price target was released on May 20, 2021, representing the official price target for HollyFrontier Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $34, while Morgan Stanley analysts kept a Equal-Weight rating on HFC stock. On December 09, 2020, analysts increased their price target for HFC shares from 20 to 22.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HollyFrontier Corporation is set at 1.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for HFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.23. Price to Free Cash Flow for HFC in the course of the last twelve months was 216.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.90. With this latest performance, HFC shares dropped by -3.37% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 44.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.87, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.36, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.84 for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 35.13, while it was recorded at 34.09 for the last single week of trading, and 28.67 for the last 200 days.

HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.81 and a Gross Margin at +0.98. HollyFrontier Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.39.

Return on Total Capital for HFC is now -2.16, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.93. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -10.82, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.01. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.22. Additionally, HFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.52. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 66.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.26.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC] managed to generate an average of -$155,040 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.93 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.93.HollyFrontier Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

Earnings analysis for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, HollyFrontier Corporation posted -0.25/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.55/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 54.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HFC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HollyFrontier Corporation go to -6.61%.

Insider trade positions for HollyFrontier Corporation [HFC]

There are presently around $4,992 million, or 89.80% of HFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HFC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,506,198, which is approximately 2.001% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; STATE STREET CORP, holding 13,008,593 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $455.3 million in HFC stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $436.9 million in HFC stock with ownership of nearly 9.663% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HollyFrontier Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in HollyFrontier Corporation [NYSE:HFC] by around 22,727,054 shares. Additionally, 223 investors decreased positions by around 20,116,391 shares, while 57 investors held positions by with 99,778,714 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 142,622,159 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HFC stock had 65 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,734,984 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 3,487,580 shares during the same period.