why Criteo S.A. [CRTO] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $43.27

Criteo S.A. [NASDAQ: CRTO] closed the trading session at $39.23 on 06/03/21. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $36.90, while the highest price level was $39.6036. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Criteo Rebrands, Reveals Roadmap for Future of Open Internet During Company’s Investor Day.

“The Future is Wide Open” for Criteo; Company Cements Transformation and Lays Out the Future of Advertising.

It’s a new day for Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ: CRTO), the global technology company that provides the world’s leading Commerce Media Platform., the company unveiled new branding to align with its significant transformation executed over the last year, including a new logo, visual identity and brand positioning, “The Future is Wide Open.” The rebrand marks Criteo’s commitment to supporting a fair and open internet that enables discovery, innovation and choice. It also speaks to the vast opportunity Criteo can capitalize on as it prepares for the future of advertising without cookies.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 91.27 percent and weekly performance of 3.92 percent. The stock has been moved at 101.28 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 23.09 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 779.20K shares, CRTO reached to a volume of 1048656 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Criteo S.A. [CRTO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRTO shares is $43.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRTO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Criteo S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Criteo S.A. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $40, while Macquarie analysts kept a Outperform rating on CRTO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Criteo S.A. is set at 1.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRTO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.75. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRTO in the course of the last twelve months was 17.55 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.90.

CRTO stock trade performance evaluation

Criteo S.A. [CRTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.92. With this latest performance, CRTO shares gained by 2.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 101.28% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 196.08% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.06 for Criteo S.A. [CRTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.77, while it was recorded at 37.73 for the last single week of trading, and 23.90 for the last 200 days.

Criteo S.A. [CRTO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Criteo S.A. [CRTO] shares currently have an operating margin of +5.43 and a Gross Margin at +31.64. Criteo S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +3.46.

Return on Total Capital for CRTO is now 9.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.20. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 6.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Criteo S.A. [CRTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 11.90. Additionally, CRTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 10.63, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 7.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 6.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Criteo S.A. [CRTO] managed to generate an average of $27,816 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.69 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.15.Criteo S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Criteo S.A. [CRTO] stock

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Criteo S.A. posted 0.27/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.05/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 640.00%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CRTO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Criteo S.A. go to -4.87%.

Criteo S.A. [CRTO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,967 million, or 85.10% of CRTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRTO stocks are: NEUBERGER BERMAN GROUP LLC with ownership of 5,491,576, which is approximately -10.704% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; DNB ASSET MANAGEMENT AS, holding 4,684,017 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $183.75 million in CRTO stocks shares; and ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, currently with $181.16 million in CRTO stock with ownership of nearly 7.469% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Criteo S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 77 institutional holders increased their position in Criteo S.A. [NASDAQ:CRTO] by around 8,503,118 shares. Additionally, 72 investors decreased positions by around 8,395,960 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 33,245,286 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,144,364 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRTO stock had 52 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,729,946 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,312,319 shares during the same period.