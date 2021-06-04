Wall Street Analyst Upgrade comScore Inc. [SCOR]. What else is Wall St. saying

comScore Inc. [NASDAQ: SCOR] jumped around 0.41 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $4.32 at the close of the session, up 10.49%. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Comscore Reports TV Viewing Engagement for Week Ending May 23, 2021.

Comscore (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms, announced the top broadcast and cable television programs for viewer engagement for the week ending May 23, 2021.

comScore Inc. stock is now 73.49% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SCOR Stock saw the intraday high of $4.38 and lowest of $4.13 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 4.50, which means current price is +91.15% above from all time high which was touched on 02/10/21.

Compared to the average trading volume of 722.34K shares, SCOR reached a trading volume of 1150091 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about comScore Inc. [SCOR]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SCOR shares is $4.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SCOR stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for comScore Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Aegis Capital raised their target price from $7 to $8. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2020, representing the official price target for comScore Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $28 to $15, while Needham kept a Buy rating on SCOR stock. On April 02, 2019, analysts decreased their price target for SCOR shares from 30 to 25.

The Average True Range (ATR) for comScore Inc. is set at 0.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for SCOR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.36. Price to Free Cash Flow for SCOR in the course of the last twelve months was 15.25 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.60.

How has SCOR stock performed recently?

comScore Inc. [SCOR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.34. With this latest performance, SCOR shares gained by 17.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 70.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 17.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SCOR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.03 for comScore Inc. [SCOR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.96 for the last 200 days.

comScore Inc. [SCOR]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and comScore Inc. [SCOR] shares currently have an operating margin of -4.66 and a Gross Margin at +38.48. comScore Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.46.

Return on Total Capital for SCOR is now -3.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.97. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -6.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, comScore Inc. [SCOR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 109.97. Additionally, SCOR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.14. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 100.54, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 47.88.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, comScore Inc. [SCOR] managed to generate an average of -$35,760 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.04 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.comScore Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings analysis for comScore Inc. [SCOR]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, comScore Inc. posted -0.15/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.26/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company surpassed the estimates by a Surprise Factor of 42.30%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SCOR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for comScore Inc. go to 20.00%.

Insider trade positions for comScore Inc. [SCOR]

There are presently around $229 million, or 66.80% of SCOR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SCOR stocks are: WEISS MULTI-STRATEGY ADVISERS LLC with ownership of 6,692,786, which is approximately 3.217% of the company’s market cap and around 1.80% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 5,487,965 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $23.71 million in SCOR stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $19.0 million in SCOR stock with ownership of nearly 9.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in comScore Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 56 institutional holders increased their position in comScore Inc. [NASDAQ:SCOR] by around 9,018,463 shares. Additionally, 32 investors decreased positions by around 8,467,426 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 35,431,620 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 52,917,509 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SCOR stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,883,792 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 6,396,875 shares during the same period.