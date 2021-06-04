Wall Street Analyst Initiated View Inc. [VIEW]. What else is Wall St. saying

View Inc. [NASDAQ: VIEW] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.89% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.98%. The company report on May 26, 2021 that The Durst Organization repositions landmark Manhattan building by installing View Smart Windows.

View’s smart windows increase natural light and views, mitigate climate change, and now, turn science fiction into reality by incorporating immersive transparent HD displays.

The Durst Organization announced it has installed smart windows from View, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIEW) (“View”) at 825 Third Avenue, its newly-renovated, 530,000-square-foot, 40-story office tower in New York City. 825 Third Avenue will be the first office building in New York City to use smart windows that also incorporate View Immersive Experience, a solution that transforms smart windows into transparent, digital screens to enable truly immersive communications, content sharing, and user interactions. Learn more at: https://view.com/product/view-immersive-experienceSmart windows transform the tenant experience by providing more natural light and views, improve human health, and also reduce energy consumption by blocking heat and glare.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.95 billion, with 55.50 million shares outstanding and 52.74 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.17M shares, VIEW stock reached a trading volume of 1243878 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Raymond James have made an estimate for View Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2021, representing the official price target for View Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on VIEW stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for View Inc. is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for VIEW stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 165.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.09.

View Inc. [VIEW] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.98. With this latest performance, VIEW shares gained by 1.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -22.51% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VIEW stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.05 for View Inc. [VIEW]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.85, while it was recorded at 7.96 for the last single week of trading.

View Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.60 and a Current Ratio set at 12.80.

There are presently around $757 million, or 66.00% of VIEW stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VIEW stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 66,194,110, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 27.90% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 5,300,999 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.51 million in VIEW stocks shares; and GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC/MA, currently with $21.41 million in VIEW stock with ownership of nearly -6.726% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in View Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in View Inc. [NASDAQ:VIEW] by around 82,290,562 shares. Additionally, 47 investors decreased positions by around 15,949,939 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 3,852,943 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 94,387,558 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VIEW stock had 44 new institutional investments in for a total of 75,408,885 shares, while 34 institutional investors sold positions of 14,131,174 shares during the same period.