Wall Street Analyst Initiated Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]. What else is Wall St. saying

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ADIL] traded at a high on 06/03/21, posting a 7.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.82. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Adial Announces Funding of Management-Led $2,100,000 Above Market Private Placement at $3.00 Per Share.

Adial Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL; ADILW) (“Adial” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies for the treatment and prevention of addiction and related disorders, announced that it has completed the $2,100,000 private placement of 700,001 shares of common stock at a price of $3.00 per share (the “Shares”) on June 1, 2021. The private placement investors included Bespoke Growth Partners, Inc., a company controlled by a member of management, a member of the Board of Directors of the Company, and Keystone Capital Partners, LLC. No warrants were issued and no brokers fees were incurred in this financing transaction.

As previously disclosed, the Company received $291,003 upon the parties’ execution of their respective Securities Purchase Agreements and the balance of $1,809,000 following the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission declaring the registration statement on Form S-3 registering the resale of the private placement shares effective on May 26, 2021.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 1156071 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 6.67% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.52%.

The market cap for ADIL stock reached $48.53 million, with 15.91 million shares outstanding and 14.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 242.57K shares, ADIL reached a trading volume of 1156071 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 30, 2018. The new note on the price target was released on October 11, 2018, representing the official price target for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.17 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.33.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.53. With this latest performance, ADIL shares gained by 22.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 79.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADIL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.58, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.11 for Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 2.58 for the last single week of trading, and 2.07 for the last 200 days.

Return on Total Capital for ADIL is now -196.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -195.80. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -195.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -165.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ADIL] managed to generate an average of -$1,210,332 per employee.Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. posted -0.21/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.18/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -16.70%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADIL.

There are presently around $2 million, or 8.50% of ADIL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADIL stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 214,797, which is approximately 9.146% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 205,684 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.58 million in ADIL stocks shares; and GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $0.22 million in ADIL stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ADIL] by around 142,444 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 108,923 shares, while 3 investors held positions by with 513,531 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 764,898 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADIL stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 92,500 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 98,900 shares during the same period.