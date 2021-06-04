Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. [PSAC] moved up 4.09: Why It’s Important

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: PSAC] gained 4.09% on the last trading session, reaching $13.22 price per share at the time. The company report on June 3, 2021 that Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. Announces Record Date for Stockholders Eligible to Vote on Merger.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (the “Company”) announced that the close of business on Friday, June 4, 2021, has been set as the record date for the determination of stockholders eligible to receive the proxy and vote at the special meeting to be held to consider and approve the previously announced merger with FF Intelligent Mobility Global Holdings Ltd., an exempted company with limited liability incorporated under the laws of the Cayman Islands (“FF”).

On January 27, 2021, FF and the Company announced a definitive agreement for a business combination that would result in FF becoming a publicly listed company.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. represents 29.52 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $390.21 million with the latest information. PSAC stock price has been found in the range of $12.40 to $13.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 861.61K shares, PSAC reached a trading volume of 1012779 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. [PSAC]:

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.57

Trading performance analysis for PSAC stock

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. [PSAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.17. With this latest performance, PSAC shares gained by 14.46% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.90% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PSAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.80, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.76 for Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. [PSAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.98, while it was recorded at 12.67 for the last single week of trading.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. [PSAC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

An analysis of insider ownership at Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. [PSAC]

27 institutional holders increased their position in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ:PSAC] by around 1,405,386 shares. Additionally, 42 investors decreased positions by around 15,271,163 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 14,990,732 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,685,817 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. PSAC stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,271,993 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 14,777,198 shares during the same period.