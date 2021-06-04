Piper Sandler lifts Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX: MTNB] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.46% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 6.37%. The company report on May 20, 2021 that Matinas BioPharma to Hold Virtual R&D Day on June 17, 2021.

Matinas will highlight progress across its lipid nanocrystal (LNC) delivery platform and associated pipeline programs.

David R. Boulware, M.D., MPH, Professor of Medicine, Infectious Disease and International Medicine, Univ. of Minnesota, and Peter G. Pappas, M.D., Professor of Medicine, Medicine/Infectious Diseases Department, Univ. of Alabama at Birmingham, to provide clinical perspectives.

Over the last 12 months, MTNB stock dropped by -3.52%. The average equity rating for MTNB stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $171.38 million, with 199.37 million shares outstanding and 196.49 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.45M shares, MTNB stock reached a trading volume of 1047487 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]:

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2020, representing the official price target for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $3, while Piper Sandler analysts kept a Overweight rating on MTNB stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MTNB stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 856.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.28.

MTNB Stock Performance Analysis:

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.37. With this latest performance, MTNB shares dropped by -4.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.52% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MTNB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.23 for Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8959, while it was recorded at 0.7923 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0172 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] shares currently have an operating margin of -15288.38. Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14176.98.

Return on Total Capital for MTNB is now -46.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -43.23. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -46.39, with Return on Assets sitting at -40.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 5.88. Additionally, MTNB Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.56, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.28. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.93.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] managed to generate an average of -$1,122,342 per employee.Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 17.30 and a Current Ratio set at 17.30.

MTNB Stock EPS

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. posted -0.03/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.03/share. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MTNB.

Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [MTNB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $33 million, or 20.20% of MTNB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MTNB stocks are: BOXER CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 11,478,634, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 7,851,850 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.5 million in MTNB stocks shares; and ANSON FUNDS MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $2.97 million in MTNB stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 43 institutional holders increased their position in Matinas BioPharma Holdings Inc. [AMEX:MTNB] by around 8,537,634 shares. Additionally, 28 investors decreased positions by around 10,860,618 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 20,358,331 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,756,583 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MTNB stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,606,844 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 8,041,217 shares during the same period.