Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] moved down -11.69: Why It’s Important

Oriental Culture Holding LTD [NASDAQ: OCG] loss -11.69% or -0.67 points to close at $5.06 with a heavy trading volume of 1823823 shares. The company report on April 30, 2021 that Oriental Culture Holding LTD Announces 2020 Fiscal Year Financial Results.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD. (“OCG” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: OCG), a leading online provider of collectibles and artwork e-commerce services, announced its financial results for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020.

Key Financial Highlights for Fiscal Year 2020:.

If we look at the average trading volume of 6.80M shares, OCG reached to a volume of 1823823 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Oriental Culture Holding LTD is set at 0.69, with the Price to Sales ratio for OCG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for OCG in the course of the last twelve months was 13.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 5.20.

Trading performance analysis for OCG stock

Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.91.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OCG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.91 for Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.18, while it was recorded at 5.21 for the last single week of trading.

Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.76 and a Gross Margin at +90.11. Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +67.57.

Return on Total Capital for OCG is now 114.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 115.42. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 115.42, with Return on Assets sitting at 94.61.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG] managed to generate an average of $162,283 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 10.23 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.40.Oriental Culture Holding LTD’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.20 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at Oriental Culture Holding LTD [OCG]

There are presently around $1 million, or 19.20% of OCG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OCG stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 43,343, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 29.96% of the total institutional ownership; HRT FINANCIAL LP, holding 30,020 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.15 million in OCG stocks shares; and ENGINEERS GATE MANAGER LP, currently with $0.15 million in OCG stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Oriental Culture Holding LTD [NASDAQ:OCG] by around 114,641 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 131,251 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 123,123 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 122,769 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OCG stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 114,641 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 124,008 shares during the same period.