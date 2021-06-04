Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] moved down -2.09: Why It’s Important

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ: OEG] traded at a low on 06/03/21, posting a -2.09 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $5.15. The company report on June 1, 2021 that Orbital Energy Group, Inc.’s Recently Acquired Subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services, Reaches Agreement With TEC On 700-Mile Engineering And Construction Project Across Central Mississippi.

Orbital Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: OEG) (“OEG”) announced that its recently acquired subsidiary, Gibson Technical Services (“GTS”), has been awarded a project for approximately 700-miles of engineering and construction turnkey services across Central Mississippi (the “Project”) to be completed over the next four years for TEC of Jackson, Inc., dba: TEC (“TEC”).

GTS began the first engineering phase of the Project in April 2021 with construction slated to start in June 2021. The Project is being funded with both private TEC capital and from the Federal Government’s Rural Digital Opportunity Fund (“RDOF”) for rural fiber buildouts.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 12135715 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Orbital Energy Group Inc. stands at 22.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 13.46%.

The market cap for OEG stock reached $256.78 million, with 44.56 million shares outstanding and 38.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.22M shares, OEG reached a trading volume of 12135715 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]?

Alliance Global Partners have made an estimate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities dropped their target price from $4 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Orbital Energy Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Orbital Energy Group Inc. is set at 0.73, with the Price to Sales ratio for OEG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.08. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.70.

How has OEG stock performed recently?

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.73. With this latest performance, OEG shares gained by 28.11% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 312.00% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 586.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for OEG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.86 for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.35, while it was recorded at 5.00 for the last single week of trading, and 3.25 for the last 200 days.

Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] shares currently have an operating margin of -74.85 and a Gross Margin at +6.12. Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -79.03.

Return on Total Capital for OEG is now -63.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -80.54. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.75, with Return on Assets sitting at -46.63. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.27. Additionally, OEG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.06, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.46. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 59.88, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG] managed to generate an average of -$106,891 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.59.Orbital Energy Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Earnings analysis for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]

With the latest financial reports released by the company, Orbital Energy Group Inc. posted -0.33/share EPS, while the average EPS was predicted by analysts to be reported at -0.23/share. When compared, the two values demonstrate that the company fail the estimates by a Surprise Factor of -43.50%. The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for OEG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Orbital Energy Group Inc. go to 25.00%.

Insider trade positions for Orbital Energy Group Inc. [OEG]

There are presently around $34 million, or 19.00% of OEG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of OEG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 1,634,462, which is approximately 47.525% of the company’s market cap and around 3.70% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 1,475,380 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $7.6 million in OEG stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $3.08 million in OEG stock with ownership of nearly 1326.095% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Orbital Energy Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of May and at the time of the May reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Orbital Energy Group Inc. [NASDAQ:OEG] by around 3,795,071 shares. Additionally, 22 investors decreased positions by around 2,573,327 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 211,073 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,579,471 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. OEG stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,144,949 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 2,143,694 shares during the same period.